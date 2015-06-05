8 Reasons You're Not Getting Ripped

Hidden Sugars Are Infiltrating Your Diet

Sugar should make up five percent of a person’s daily calorie consumption, according to the World Health Organization. Currently the national average is about 18 percent. You’re probably stricter with your sugar intake than the masses go ahead and pat yourself on the back—but your gains (or losses) can still be hindered by eating too many foods with hidden sugar.

For example, salad and chicken are great food choices, until you drown the ruffage in high-calorie salad dressing or bathe your bird in sugary sauce. “Those hidden sources of sugar add up quickly, stalling fat loss,” says nutritionist JJ Virgin, author of The Virgin Diet Cookbook. “Even if they don’t taste sweet, the food still might contain fructose and other sugars.”

Try dipping the tines of your fork into the dressing instead of dumping it onto your salad. With chicken, replace molasses or sugar-laden sauces (like BBQ sauce) with vinegar-based hot sauce.