Jessica Peterson / Getty
Workout Tips
8 Reasons You're Not Getting Ripped
Still showing no signs of real muscle definition? It could have something to do with these body shredding setbacks.
If you’ve upped your diet and training regimens these past few months but still aren’t satisfied with the results you’re seeing, now’s the time to iron out the kinks. Skirting the obvious—changing your workouts consistently, adopting better sleep hygiene, staying hydrated, and keeping cheat meals to an absolute minimum—these eight things can also hinder your goals of getting as shredded as possible.
1 of 8
PeopleImages / Getty
2 of 8
Mark Edward Atkinson / Getty
3 of 8
Photographer is my life. / Getty
4 of 8
Westend61 / Getty
5 of 8
filadendron / Getty
6 of 8
Halfpoint Images / Getty
7 of 8
Tom Merton / Getty
8 of 8
Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury / Getty