The 8 Worst Things to Do After a Workout

We've talked a lot about things you shouldn't do before a workout and during your actual workout, but people tend to slip up the most when the workout's over. Let's be honest, we've all justified some bad habits after a workout, because we feel like we've "earned" it. You should definitely feel pretty good about yourself after a hard training session, unfortunately it doesn't mean you've earned the right to inhale a plate of fried chicken and down a six-pack of beer.

Health is a habit that extends far beyond the gym, so don't negate all the hard work, sweat, and tears you put into pumping iron by commiting these sins. Here are the eight post-workout missteps that you should avoid at all costs.