Workout Tips
The Broke Person's Guide to Working Out
Staying fit can be expensive. Here's how to bulk up both physically and financially.
If you listen to the advice of most avid gym-goers, it becomes pretty clear that staying fit is expensive. Many of us have been told you have to constantly take supplements, buy a ton of organic groceries, have a fancy gym membership, and own the latest training gear to get in a good workout. For the average Joe, that lifestyle isn't realistic. First off, most of us aren’t competing for a bodybuilding show; second, we don’t have the cash for all that equipment, workout apparel, and pricey supplements.
The real reason most of us even buy the stuff is because we hear it works from a guy at the gym who has 20-inch guns. Here’s a little piece of advice: What works for him might not work for you. The ladies could give a squat what you're wearing on the treadmill or what's in your mixer bottle. Working out on a strict budget is manageable, and some of the fittest people make it look good with just these five basic steps.