Workout Tips

The Broke Person's Guide to Working Out

Staying fit can be expensive. Here's how to bulk up both physically and financially.

If you listen to the advice of most avid gym-goers, it becomes pretty clear that staying fit is expensive. Many of us have been told you have to constantly take supplements, buy a ton of organic groceries, have a fancy gym membership, and own the latest training gear to get in a good workout. For the average Joe, that lifestyle isn't realistic. First off, most of us aren’t competing for a bodybuilding show; second, we don’t have the cash for all that equipment, workout apparel, and pricey supplements.

The real reason most of us even buy the stuff is because we hear it works from a guy at the gym who has 20-inch guns. Here’s a little piece of advice: What works for him might not work for you. The ladies could give a squat  what you're wearing on the treadmill or what's in your mixer bottle. Working out on a strict budget is manageable, and some of the fittest people make it look good with just these five basic steps. 

1. Educate Yourself

Congratulations! You've already started this one.  

Further your knowledge by researching the true purpose of gym amenities like wrist wraps, weight belts, compression sleeves, and lifting shoes. A lot of these items are made for people with specific workout needs like injuries or extra support for intense weightlifting. If you don't fit the demgraphic, save your money and put it toward your grocery budget. 

2. Ditch Some Supps

Don't get us wrong, there are many low-cost and effective substances out there, but you don’t need them all to get fit. The supps industry is always changing and if you try to keep up with everything you see and read, you'll just end up with inconsistent results and an empty bank account. A clean diet featuring whole foods and a basic multivitamin can help give you peak results. Remember: it’s the work you put in that matters, not the supps.

3. Lose the Gym Membership

A gym membership isn't a prerequisite to getting fit. Bodyweight exercises are some of the most effective and versatile ways to get in great shape—you can work out anywhere and see amazing results. Try using your smartphone to add a new dimension to your routine; there are tons of free workout apps and tools that can give you an edge.

4. Prioritize Funds Over Fashion

Let's face it, flashy fitness apparel is mostly a want, not a need. Buying the latest outfits or shoes is fine once in a while, but it'll get costly, fast—especially with how expensive "athleisure" wear as become lately. Bust out the scissors and turn that ratty T-shirt into a retro tank top. Shop for basic training clothes at discount stories like Ross and Dress for Less. You might not turn too many heads at first, but put the work in and soon everyone will be impressed with what's happening under your clothes.

5. Keep a Journal

You don't have to call it a diary if you don't want to. No matter what you call it, it's an easy, cheap way to keep a mental edge during your routine. Kindle some untapped motivation by writing down and striving toward your short-term and long-term goals. Stay on track on a daily basis by logging your calories, weight, and personal records. 

Basic Training

This routine features some of the best workouts for working multiple major muscle groups. These moves were hand-picked to get a beginner in peak shape—no equipment needed. This is also a routine that many military members perform when they lack access to a gym. If it works for the soldiers it should work for you too.

Complete as many rounds as possible in 15 minutes without stopping.

  1. Pullups - 5 reps  
  2. Pushups - 10 reps
  3. Air Squats - 15 reps                    
  4. Flutter Kicks - 20 reps
  5. Situps - 25 reps

