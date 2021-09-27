The ‘10% Rule’ has Evolved

“Many runners have heard the 10% rule of marathon training,” says Wysin. “To minimize your risk of injury, this rule states to increase your mileage by no more than 10% each week. These days, the 10% rule has been developed into a more complex tool called the acute-to-chronic workload ratio (ACWR). The goal of the ACWR is to predict the risk of injury by calculating the ratio between your training over the last week (acute training) and your training over the past four weeks (chronic training). The theory is that if the acute training is too high in comparison to the chronic training load, then the athlete may be doing too much and is at an increased risk of injury.

“On the flip side of that thought, if the acute training load is much lower than the chronic load, then the athlete may not be doing enough, which may predispose them to an increased risk of injury because they are not prepared for the demands of their sport. The ACWR is calculated by dividing your most recent weekly mileage (acute) by the average of your most recent four weeks of mileage (chronic). For example, if your weekly runs were 40, 30, 40, then 50 miles in the most recent week, your ACWR would be 50/40. This would give you an ACWR of 1.25. The considered “sweet spot” for decreased risk of injury is 0.8-1.3.