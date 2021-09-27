The Actor Who Portrayed Bruce Lee Is Shredded Once Again at 54
Nearly three decades since his iconic role, Jason Scott Lee is again in top shape.Read article
Nearly three decades since his iconic role, Jason Scott Lee is again in top shape.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
No matter your age, there’s no more excuses for neglecting your health and fitness.Read article
Marathon season is well underway with hundreds of major events taking place all around the world, so, if you’ve started training for runs in September, or perhaps you are gearing up for the Boston, New York, or London marathon’s in October, you will no doubt appreciate that failing to prepare is the same as preparing to fail.
And 2021 has been a particularly challenging year for marathon runners, especially for those who have missed out on their usual training patterns because of the coronavirus pandemic, but if you are lacing up the sneakers again this year, or have a run marked on your 2022 calendar, it is essential to train smart in order to avoid injury and maximize your performance. Muscle & Fitness talked to Catherine Wysin PT, DPT, a physical therapist with the Hospital for Special Surgery, and a keen marathon runner in her own right, to get you on track with these essential tips for crossing the finish line intact and in great time.
1 of 7
2 of 7
3 of 7
4 of 7
5 of 7
6 of 7
7 of 7