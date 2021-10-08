2) Eat foods that fuel positive mental health

“My motto is: ‘Food is fuel,’” says Graham. “We need to honor our body and feed it well so that it can perform at the optimal level required. Choose whole foods that energize. These are my top five foods that offer vitality. Not only can they be eaten individually but they all work well together for a supercharged meal.”

Sweet potato: The fiber content slows down digestion, therefore providing energy prior to, and during your workout.

Eggs: Eggs contain leucine, which help elevate energy levels.

Quinoa: This whole grain is high in protein, carbs, and fiber, delivering a slow and steady stream of energy.

Avocados: A major source of healthy fats that also contains fiber for energy balance.

Leafy green vegetables: Vegetables like spinach and kale are excellent sources of iron, potassium, magnesium, calcium, and numerous vitamins that offer vitality.