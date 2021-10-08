George Peterson III Passes Away at Age 37
“Da Bull” was going to compete in the Olympia 212 Showdown in Orlando.Read article
“Da Bull” was going to compete in the Olympia 212 Showdown in Orlando.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
No matter your age, there’s no more excuses for neglecting your health and fitness.Read article
World Mental Health Day takes place Oct. 10, so now is a great time to re-evaluate your mental fitness. If you want to get the best results from your day job, your interactions with others, and those countless hours of sweating it out in the gym, it’s essential to recognize that a fit mind can have positive physical outcomes.
Muscle & Fitness spoke with Jasmine “Coach Jaz” Graham, an ACE-certified personal trainer and Institute for Integrative Nutrition health coach, to find out ways in which those who are starting their fitness journey, through to elite athletes, can also take better care of their mental health.
1 of 8
2 of 8
3 of 8
4 of 8
5 of 8
6 of 8
7 of 8
8 of 8