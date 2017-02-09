Your 2-Week Clean Eating Meal Plan

What does it really mean to eat clean? In a nutshell, clean eating is about following a diet of wholesome foods that don’t contain a laundry list of ingredients, additives, or preservatives and are, at most, minimally processed. (Note that many foods that do undergo processing, like milk and whole-grain crackers, still contain good-for-you nutrients. The processed foods you should minimize are either those you can easily make on your own, like breadcrumbs, or those refined to the point of losing most of their nutritional value.)

Unlike many fad diets that restrict whole nutrient groups or manipulate timing and type of foods, a clean-eating plan features food that is good for you while helping you perform at your best. That means having a variety of choices: whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lean protein, dairy, and healthy fats.

To help you get started, we’ve created a two-week plan that allows you to mix and match your meals. Choose fresh whenever possible, but if it’s not available or too expensive, use canned or frozen foods with minimal added ingredients (read: no extra sugar or other additives). Jump-start your healthy eating habits with this game-changing two-week plan and get ready to start feeling great about how you feel, look, and perform!

YOUR TWO-WEEK CLEAN-EATING PLAN

Follow these guidelines for success:

Mix and match breakfast, lunch, and dinner and add one to three snacks when you’re hungriest. Three meals and two snacks will equal about 1,800 calories per day (500 calories per meal; 150 per snack).

Create a schedule for your meals and snacks. If you go more than five hours without food, insert a snack to keep your body from getting hungry and from breaking down precious muscle.

Eat a meal 90 to 120 minutes before your workout. If you can’t get one in, fuel up with a snack 20 to 90 minutes beforehand. If your workout session doesn’t finish around your scheduled meal time, grab a recovery snack like chocolate milk, Greek yogurt, or a protein smoothie to help replenish fluids and provide a balance of nutrients for recovery.

If you’re still hungry after you finished your allotted daily meals and snacks, drink a cup of tea or other zero-calorie beverage; it may not be hunger but rather boredom, thirst, or another emotional response.

If you are still hungry for several days on the plan, you may need to add an additional snack into your daily eating regimen.

Enroll a friend (or two or three!) to follow this two-week clean eating diet with you. It’s always helpful to have someone to discuss accomplishments with and help you up when you’re feeling down. Friends help you stay motivated and positive. Having support is an important part of any diet.

