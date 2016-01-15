Workout Routines

John Cena's Upper-Body Workout Routine

The WWE Superstar ditches his bodybuilding routine for compound powerlifting classics.

John Cena Barbell Bench Press
John Cena used to train like a bodybuilder but now works out like an athlete—relying on compound exercises and strategically choosing set-and-rep schemes that ensure progression while reducing injury risk. He trains four days a week. All of Cena’s workouts are designed by his personal trainer, Rob MacIntyre.

Two days a week he focuses on Olympic lifts (snatch, clean and jerk), and two days a week he focuses on powerlifting moves. The workout presented here is from one of his powerlifting days. It’s a little bit lighter and shorter than one of his Olympic lifting days. MacIntyre notes, “He was preparing for a heavy week the next week, so weights were not the heaviest he works with. For the main lifts, all weights are chosen by me ahead of time, so he is trying to hit certain weights every workout. This helps hold him back from doing too much, which is the case for most athletes.”

"Can't Sleeve Me" Routine

Exercise 1

Barbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench, Barbell How to
Barbell Bench Press thumbnail
3 sets
5 reps
90 sec rest

Exercise 2

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press You'll need: Bench How to
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
6 reps
90 sec rest
*Perform as a 1¼ Press: Lower the weight to upper chest. Push up one-quarter of the way. Lower back down to chest. Push up to full extension.

Exercise 3

Lying Dumbbell Triceps Extension
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
90 sec rest

Exercise 4

One-Arm Dumbbell Row
exercise image placeholder
4 sets
5 reps
90 sec rest

Exercise 5

Machine Row
exercise image placeholder
3 sets
8 reps
90 sec rest

Exercise 6

Barbell Shrug You'll need: Barbell How to
Barbell Shrug thumbnail
4 sets
6,6,5,5 reps
90 sec rest

Exercise 7

Landmine Twist
exercise image placeholder
2 sets
10 reps
90 sec rest
