This feature originally appeared in a 2014 issue of Muscle & Fitness

X-Men: Days of Future Past marks the seventh time Hugh Jackman takes on the role of the uber-jacked, adamantium-clawed mutant Wolverine. Of course, he’s once again in the best shape of his life. Needing to reach peak physical condition for the screen, Jackman doesn’t fall back to training templates that worked for past films, says personal trainer David Kingsbury.

“I wanted to adapt and improve the previous plan to take Hugh to the next level,” Kingsbury says. “The new plan follows similar principles, but has a couple of major changes from what we did on The Wolverine. This plan utilizes two percentage systems—one aimed at strength, the other with a focus on hypertrophy.”

The following workout represents one week out of the hypertrophy (muscle growth) phase of Jackman’s program. Give it a try, and don’t forget to check out the The Wolverine Workout program that Kingsbury wrote for Jackman when filming 2013’s The Wolverine.

Before each workout, start here: