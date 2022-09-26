Most people don’t really put too much stock into the possible health benefits of what they are eating, especially when it comes to vegetables. Regardless veggies are loaded with nutrients and make a great addition to just about any meal or snack.

By now it should be a well-known fact that we should be eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, almost all vegetables carry some benefits, albeit some more than others. Some people get stuck in a rut of eating the same popular choices over in over in attempt to get a burst of nutrition, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Explore, and use the saying “eat the rainbow” to enjoy the variety that a healthy diet has to offer.

Potatoes may get a bum rap, but that may be mostly due to the toppings that are added to them. Without the butter and sour cream tatters contain about 7 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, as well as a substantial amount of potassium and vitamin B6 and C.

Sugar snap peas contain 5 grams of protein per cup, 2 mg of iron, and they are a good source of vitamins A and C. They make a great addition to salads, stir fry dishes are a quick raw snack.

Mushrooms are loaded with anti-aging potential and they contain protein, fiber, B vitamins, are one of the few non-animal sources of vitamin D, and go great with just about any dish.

Corn is not a guilty pleasure, yes it has about 6 grams of natural sugar but that is about one-third of what is found in apples. Corn also contains about 4 grams of protein, and is a good source of lutein, zeaxanthin, insoluble fiber, iron, potassium, and B vitamins.

Artichokes carry a lot of nutritional benefits, in addition to around 3.5 grams of protein they contain folate, dietary fiber, as well as vitamins C and K, plus they are listed as being on the top 20 antioxidant-rich foods according to the USDA.

Lightly cooked fresh green peas are healthy, although they are not as much as some other legumes. Despite the antinutrients, they contain they have a relatively low glycemic index and are loaded with protein, fiber, iron, vitamins A, C, and K along with other nutrients.

Carrots are best known for the amount of vitamin A they contain, which is about 428% of the daily recommended value in a single cup. They are also rich in vitamins C, K, and potassium that has been linked to reduced risk of prostate and lung cancer.

While “eating the rainbow” don’t forget about cauliflower which contains fiber, vitamins B6, K, potassium, manganese, magnesium, and phosphorus; just one cup has 77% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C.

There is no need for eating healthy to be boring, explore the different tastes and textures vegetables have to offer. This list can go on for a few pages, and then some to include broccoli and many other underrated vegetables that are full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants among other compounds that are beneficial to your health and well-being.

As with anything you read on the internet, this article should not be construed as medical advice; please talk to your doctor or primary care provider before changing your wellness routine.

