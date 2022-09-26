28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Most people don’t really put too much stock into the possible health benefits of what they are eating, especially when it comes to vegetables. Regardless veggies are loaded with nutrients and make a great addition to just about any meal or snack.
By now it should be a well-known fact that we should be eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, almost all vegetables carry some benefits, albeit some more than others. Some people get stuck in a rut of eating the same popular choices over in over in attempt to get a burst of nutrition, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Explore, and use the saying “eat the rainbow” to enjoy the variety that a healthy diet has to offer.
While “eating the rainbow” don’t forget about cauliflower which contains fiber, vitamins B6, K, potassium, manganese, magnesium, and phosphorus; just one cup has 77% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C.
There is no need for eating healthy to be boring, explore the different tastes and textures vegetables have to offer. This list can go on for a few pages, and then some to include broccoli and many other underrated vegetables that are full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants among other compounds that are beneficial to your health and well-being.
As with anything you read on the internet, this article should not be construed as medical advice; please talk to your doctor or primary care provider before changing your wellness routine.
This article is not intended to provide medical diagnosis, advice, treatment, or endorsement.