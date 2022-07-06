Blessing Awodibu has been a popular figure in the world of bodybuilding for a few years now. However, he didn’t see success immediately after turning pro. After an extended wait, he competed in 2021 at both the Indy Pro and New York Pro, but he didn’t win either contest.

Fast forward to 2022, and he saw redemption by winning both titles. Now, he’s locked in and focused on the 2022 Mr. Olympia. Even though there are several top contenders he would have to beat in order to hold bodybuilding’s biggest title, he told Isabelle Turell on the Fit Rockstar show that he truly believes he will become the world champion of the sport before it’s all said and done.

“The Olympia’s going to be scary,” said the Boogeyman confidently. “A lot of people are going to be shocked, you know.”

Blessing Awodibu isn’t going into this alone, either. He’d recruited the help of renowned coach George Farah, who had worked with several champions over the years, including Dexter Jackson, Kai Greene, Branch Warren, and others. Awodibu will be relying on that experience when he graces the stage at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, Nevada on the weekend of Dec. 15-18.

“We all know George is special, and we all need George because I love what he stands for,” said Awodibu. “He’s always there for people, and he helps everybody.”

Awodibu will share the stage with two-time Mr. Olympia Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay, 2019 champion Brandon Curry, and his friend/rival Nick Walker, among others. The now two-time contest winner isn’t scared of facing any of them onstage, and he looks forward to the opportunity to face all of them.“

"I'm coming for everybody," he said confidently. You can hear him talk more about his upbringing, his rise in the sport, getting a phone call from Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more.