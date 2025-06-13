ESPN’s Chris Fowler is known for covering the play-by-play, conveying the action that elite athletes engaging in college football, soccer, tennis, and polo bring to our television screens. And, away from the commentary booth, Fowler is looking seriously fit at 62. M&F sat down with the esteemed broadcaster who likes to get his reps in, to learn more about what he does for longevity when off the air.

Fowler explains to M&F that his relationship with health and fitness is something he has seriously harnessed in recent years. In fact, his #FitnessAt60 hashtag has also served as inspiration for those of us who are maturing to think about our own muscles. “I love talking about this topic,” says Fowler. “I mean, at 62, you do become conscious of time being precious, and not something to be wasted, and trying to be as healthy as you can for as long as you can to avoid the inevitable decline.”

Chris Fowler Works Through the Wear and Tear

Fowler says that he feels the inevitable wear and tear that comes with maturity. His injury list resembles the long list of athletes he’s covered since he began at ESPN in 1986. He’s had four knee operations and is also dealing with shoulder issues. To that end, he’s learned to be smarter while getting his sweat on. “Every box has to be checked,” he explains. “From warmups to stretching, to workouts and recovery. I worked out like an idiot for a long time. Back then, I was “bro lifting” with a lot of effort but not much intelligence. I learned a lot of hard lessons, I think I’m much more intelligent but no less intense while working out at 62 than I was in my 20s and 30s. I’m in better shape now.”

Chris Fowler Exercises With ‘Prudent Aggression’

Unlike some of the athletes that he covers, Fowler humbly admits that he was “not a gifted athlete,” but he always loved to participate in sports, whether it be basketball, tennis, or track. “Fortunately, my career has nothing to do with my actual sports talent,” he adds. Still, isn’t there something more inspiring about an individual who plays for the love of the game?

“I’m active every day,” says Fowler. “So, I don’t take a ‘rest day’. I’m miserable when I’m sedentary. Some days you’re forced to sit on a plane, in a car, or in meetings. But I get edgy. When I have those days, I want to get out and be active, so I’m never sedentary by choice.” The commentator comments that he is more focused in the gym than ever before.

“But I also now lift very differently,” he shares, in order to avoid unnecessary injury. The star says that he does still love to lift heavy three days per week with compound moves such as the bench press, but when making deadlifts or squats, he is careful not to overload his back.

To support his spine, Fowler now opts for the Pit Shark when performing squats. The buff broadcaster also shares that he has been undergoing stem cell treatment for those shoulder ailments, and he’s recently deadlifted 300 pounds. “That’s not a lot for me, but it’s the first time I did it in three months,” he says with justifiable pride. “And, I listened to the little voice in my head that said, ‘Be prudent.’ I call my philosophy ‘Prudent Aggression,’” he says. “I think you have to push yourself, and you have to surround yourself with people who are going to push you.”

Chris Fowler Loves To Get Out Into the Great Outdoors

“Mountain climbing was the thing that spoke to me loudest at the youngest age, and you know, mountaineering and trekking and hiking have been lifelong passions since I was 9 or 10,” says Fowler. “So, I spend a lot of time in Colorado. When I’m up in a mountain or some sort of elevation, that is probably when I feel most alive.”

The broadcaster says that he’s not the type to summit a naked rock face, but he does love to scramble up big mountains, trekking his way to the top. “I was in Nepal as a 35-year-old and didn’t climb Everest,” he says. “I went back at 60 and had more stamina for the trek, 20,000 feet plus what I did at 35. That was a source of immense pride.”

In his non-lifting gym sessions, Fowler is still fierce. He loves to drag heavy sleds and perform weighted pullups. The star is also a fan of blood flow restriction cuffs in order to get his pump on and his heart rate up without overloading himself.

Despite speculation on social media, Fowler tells M&F that he has never taken PEDs or received testosterone replacement therapy (TRT). “People make assumptions,” he explains, noting that those closest to him tell him that he should be flattered. Fowler says he doesn’t have anything against other people’s personal choices, but supplements for him include staples like creatine and vitamin c.

Along with a definite desire to push his body, Fowler also commits himself fully to recovery. The goal, he says, is to build back stronger. “The cold plunge has been a revelation,” he explains, noting that he takes a dip every morning or pre-workout to get his endorphins going, before warming up and getting his reps in. Fowler may be over 60, but his thirst for fitness is stronger than ever. “That’s my mission right now,” he tells M&F. “I still believe in constantly improving in all areas of life, no matter what your age is.” As for his own personal challenges? “Why not go back to Everest?” he ponders. “Go back at 65, go back at 70, if I’m able to!”

Watch out for Chris Fowler calling Wimbledon for ESPN, and to follow him on Instagram, click here.