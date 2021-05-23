When Dexter Jackson accepted his ninth-place finish at the 2020 Olympia, it was the conclusion of a 22-year bodybuilding career that many consider one of the greatest ever. The 2008 Mr. Olympia, five-time Arnold Classic winner, and all-time record holder for pro wins (29), joined Dennis James for this week’s episode of “The Menace Podcast.”

After catching up with DJ, and talking about life at the moment, the two bodybuilding legends started talking about his career. Jackson revealed that he was thinking about retiring ten priors to the year he actually did due to a couple of performances he considered sub-par.

“That’s why I was about to retire. I was actually about to hang it up. I was going to make the calls and hang it up,” Jackson said. “I had always said that when I start losing to people that ain’t got no business beating me, it’s time to retire.”

What Jackson found to serve as the fountain of youth was connecting with Charles Glass, who would go on to train him for the majority of the second half of his career.

“I would say the first few years was learning. I learned a lot from Charles,” Jackson says. You know, I could probably go and train by myself, which I know I could if I had someone to push me every step of the way. Don’t get it twisted. I’m not saying Charles made me. All I’m saying is that I needed someone to be there to do what he did.”

The results of the combination of Jackson, Glass, as well as nutritionist George Farah, clearly speak for themselves. Some of Jackson’s accomplishments in the last ten years of his career include the following.

2012 Masters Olympia Champion

2013, 2015 Arnold Classic Champion

10 Mr. Olympia Appearances

2015 Mr. Olympia Runner-Up

Finishing with 29 Pro Wins (Most in Bodybuilding History)

The second half of Jackson’s career alone could be worthy of induction into a Hall of Fame. Put the entire career together, and it’s obvious to see why his absence from the stage will take a long time to get accustomed to.

As for Jackson today, he reported his weight at around 225 pounds, and he’s enjoying life without such a strict eating and training schedule.

“I am loving being retired, man. It’s like a boulder lifted off of my shoulders,” he exclaimed happily. “I’m not trying to get bigger, and two or three meals a day is amazing to me. And to just be able to not have to eat every two freaking hours is amazing to me in itself.”

Jackson and James talk about the 2020 Olympia, spending time with his new grandson, the ageless Albert Beckles, life in retirement, and so much more. Catch the episode in its entirety on the M&F YouTube channel or in audio form on Spotify by searching for “The Menace Podcast.”