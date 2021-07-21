Many young men have joined gyms and started lifting weights with the purpose of getting as big as possible. If you were to take their deepest thoughts and turn them into a real person, the result would be Craig Golias. At 6’3″, Golias normally weighs in the neighborhood of 350 pounds — with abs! Golias told Dennis James on a special episode of “The Menace Podcast” that he knows all too well how those beginners felt because he was one himself.

“In junior high and high school, I was the skinny, long-haired metalhead that was in metal bands,” he told James. “I wasn’t into sports. I was in bands.”

After spending a lot of his younger years in bands opening up for national-level acts, Golias did start training and growing … and growing. A chance encounter with a photographer in the Cleveland area led him to being introduced to a man many in the bodybuilding community knows, Ed Connors.

“I talked to Ed, and Ed flew me out [to California] in 2006, January, I think I was 21 or 22. I came out there and I was like, ‘OK, I want to do bodybuilding.’”

After competing in several amateur shows from 2007 to 2010, Golias focused on size and being as big as he could get. His photos have gone viral numerous times over the years since, and his name has been associated with many of the major mass monsters in bodybuilding history such as Rich Piana and last year’s Mr. Olympia Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay. That served as motivation for him to really push it and see how much potential he had.

“I sat down and I’m like, ‘Damn, if they really think that I’m freakier than all these other guys, you know, let me actually try.’”

Golias has plans on dropping weight eventually, but not before pushing himself one last time to achieve a new level of mass. He hopes to be as big as 375 pounds with abs.

“I’d like to document it, show the world a human can get this big and lean, and then keep the waist small too. That’s one thing I’m really known for,” he stated proudly. “No gut, no bloated stomach.”

The social media sensation had a very candid conversation with James about business, health, and life as a mass monster. Catch this episode of “The Menace Podcast” over at the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel. Subscribe and turn on notifications as well so you can catch every episode when they air.

Timestamps

0:30 – Intro and First Injury

3:25 – Background and Introduction to Bodybuilding

9:00 – First Show

11:03 – Offseason

12:20 – Any Chance He Competes Again?

15:04 – Motivation to Being So Big/Mass Monsters

19:14 – Health Concerns

21:15 – Future Goals

23:09 – Losing Size and the Cost of Being Big

29:50 – Recognition for His Mass

31:20 – His Head

33:57 – His Experience with Women

38:11 – Enhanced Labs

41:55 – Coaching

45:39 – Clothing Line