Milos Sarcev is a well-respected coach in the sport of bodybuilding because he was one of the more respected competitors himself in the 90’s and 2000’s. All of that experience helped him develop a good eye for what competitors should look like. That is why he was working with both Samson Dauda and Regan Grimes at the 2022 Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio in early March. Brandon Curry won that contest, but Sarcev told James that he felt Curry wasn’t as big as he had been in past showings.

“He was the smallest I had seen him, and he wasn’t in the greatest condition,” Sarcev said on The Menace Podcast. “He was in condition, but not the condition that wins the Arnold Classic or the Olympia.”

Milos Sarcev spoke much more positively about runner-up William Bonac, who had won two Arnold Classics already in his career. Sarcev felt that “The Conqueror” should have three of those trophies on his mantle.

“Bonac on the other hand, brought that mass that he had a couple of years ago that he had lost,” he said. “For me, there was no doubt that William won that show.”

What Milos Sarcev was really hoping for was Dauda being placed next to Curry in comparisons. Dauda came in fourth place at that contest, but Sarcev felt he had the physique to stand next to anyone on that stage, including the champion.

“Samson had the tools to fight him on an aesthetic standpoint, muscle for muscle, shape, and pose for pose. They just didn’t give him that chance.”

As for his other athlete in that show, Regan Grimes finished in seventh place. Sarcev admitted that the results that were shown onstage were much different than they expected leading up to the show.

“Regan wasn’t in condition like we had him last year. I’m the first one that will say that. He was missing condition and detail,” admitted Sarcev. He said that wasn’t the only issue that Grimes had to deal with.

“The plan was that he landed (in Las Vegas) on December 13th, and we start training. Then, on December 24th, I got Covid,” he revealed. Grimes would test positive for the coronavirus shortly after, and the rest of his prep was met with inconsistent results,

“I couldn’t train him hard. He was fatigued and exhausted,” said Sarcev. “I couldn’t just get his body to respond.”

Sarcev and James broke down the rest of the Arnold lineup and talked about the Boston Pro as well, which was won by Bonac. Catch episodes of The Menace Podcast every week over at the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel.