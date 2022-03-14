In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Evan Centopani was one of the most popular figures in the IFBB Pro League. Many people in bodybuilding saw him as a major star of the future at the time. With titles such as the New York Pro and Tampa Pro under his belt, it appeared that he would fulfill those predictions. However, injuries have piled up, and the Connecticut native hasn’t been on a pro stage in a competitive role since 2016. This left many fans wondering if he has called it a career. Centopani told Dennis James on a recent episode of The Menace Podcast that he isn’t all in on closing that door just yet, but it has been on his mind.

“I’m always training, at least so far, I don’t feel ready to give it up. It’s been a part of my life for so long that it’s kind of hard wired,” explains Centopani. “It’s just part of my routine. It’s part of my regimen.”

While he isn’t ready to retire officially yet, he is focused on the future, which is why he is working with a group of friends in a new role as a financial planner.

“So, it’s a really large firm rally located throughout Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, probably about 800 advisor firm wide,” he told James. “But I work on a team of guys, it’s only six of us. And one of them is a longtime friend of mine, and also somebody who kind of handled all my stuff for the last 10 plus years.”

Centopani was smart enough to plan ahead both financially and with his career aspirations, but he’s well aware that not all bodybuilders do the same. In a business where sponsorships and careers can end in a moment, he advises that more people should consider their options when it comes to what they do with their money.

“it’s stuff that everybody needs, at one point or another. It’s something you need. And a lot of people, unfortunately, probably don’t put enough time into doing the planning,” Centopani shared. He also suggests that taking a careful approach when working with someone would be best.

“So, you need to be working with people that you resonate with, you believe that you have a similar value system, and that they really taken the time to understand you, right? Your goals and how you feel about things, your risk tolerance.”

James and Centopani go into a deep dive in The Ox’s career, his road to recovery after his knee injury, and more. Catch every episode of TMP over at the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe and follow @themenacepodcast on Instagram.