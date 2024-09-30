It’s a little after noon on a Monday in July, and the UFC Gym in North Brunswick, New Jersey, is uncharacteristically quiet. In walks 6-foot-3 Nick Hexum, the 54-year-old lead singer of 311, duffel bag in hand. He’s got a smile on his face, but his eyes tell a different story: The dude is tired.

Classic rockstar, right? Partying all night, then rolling straight into a photoshoot. Nope, that’s not Hexum’s style. He’s been sober for nearly two decades and counting, which reflects his dedication to prioritizing his health and “focusing on the show, making music, and family—the top things in life,” he said.

“Full sobriety is where it’s at for me,” he explained. “To each his own, but most of the guys in the band have kind of progressed out of that phase. You can’t sow your wild oats forever.”

This particular bout of exhaustion? It was a combination of a late-night gig and travel complications. The previous night, 311 rocked a Maryland amphitheater. Then, a string of flight delays forced him to ditch the plane, rent a car, and hit the road for a three-hour-plus drive for his “FLEX” photoshoot and interview.

“Oh boy,” I thought, a knot of anxiety forming in my stomach. I’ve dealt with my share of artists, musicians, and actors who turn into high-maintenance divas after facing far fewer hiccups. Sure, Hexum sings about “Amber” and overcoming “Beautiful Disasters,” but he’s still human. And I know firsthand how sleep deprivation and battling Jersey Turnpike traffic can turn anyone into a full-blown stress grenade.

But as he surveyed the massive 28,000-square-foot facility, he didn’t explode. Instead, he said, “I’m excited. A little out of my element, but ready to work.”

He might consider himself out of his element, but it doesn’t show. The next few hours of interviews, portrait photos, exercises, and selfies, Hexum was engaging and cooperative, without a single complaint.

How Nick Hexum Functions At Full Throttle

A few more sled pushes? Sure. Another set of box jumps? Why not? Adjust the form to get better lighting even if it feels slightly awkward? Not a problem.

Nick Hexum understands that health and fitness extend far beyond aesthetics. “Exercise is a huge part of my life to stay centered and happy,” he explained. “I feel that working on your physical health, your mental health follows.”

It’s a near-perfect way to sum up one of the numerous benefits of exercise. In fact, if I had a shred of musical talent, I’d try to capture it in a song. To save myself the embarrassment, I think I’ll leave the lyrics to the pro.

Since their breakthrough in the mid-1990s, 311 has been a driving force in the music world, crafting a signature sound that seamlessly blends rock, reggae, funk, and hip-hop. With 13 studio albums under their belt — and a new one slated for release this fall — the band’s discography boasts 34 singles. Multiple singles reached the top 10 on the alternative songs chart, including hits like the aforementioned “Amber,” as well as “Come Original,” “Don’t Tread on Me,” and “Hey You.” On Spotify alone, the band has amassed over 3.6 million monthly listeners and racked up billions of plays across platforms.

And those successes were hard-earned. From Nebraska, the band officially formed in 1990. The band’s initial attempts in Los Angeles were unsuccessful, leading them back to Omaha to build a loyal fanbase. After securing a deal with Capricorn Records, their first album received little attention, and their touring RV caught fire, destroying their equipment.

Despite these setbacks, 311 persevered. Their mainstream breakthrough arrived with the songs ‘Down’ and ‘All Mixed Up’ from their self-titled third album, propelling the record to triple-platinum status. Successes continued, with four albums released between 2005 and 2014, reaching the Top 10 on the Billboard 200.

311’s longevity and creative evolution are a testament to their relentless work ethic, mirroring Hexum’s approach to fitness and life. Just like in the gym, there are no shortcuts to success. You have to put in the work.

“We’re 34 years into being a band,” Hexum said. “It hasn’t always been easy. We’ve had our share of setbacks, but we’ve always persevered. I just maintain an attitude of gratitude. I’m doing exactly what I always wanted to do with my life. So why not be in a good mood?”

Nick Hexum’s Fitness Philosophy: Consistency

In the fitness media world, not every celebrity is genuinely into it. Some are just playing a role. Hexum’s physique is streamlined and vascular, a result of years of dedication, not crash diets.

“When I first started, I did it because I noticed I would feel less crazy,” he said about his initial motivations.

When asked about his fitness philosophy, Hexum emphasized the importance of regularity. “I believe in consistency,” he said. “I don’t go to the gym for two hours. Typically, I start the day with 15 or 20 minutes of cardio just to clear my head.”

Off the road, he’s a regular at F45, a high-intensity group fitness routine.

“That works for me; you show up, you don’t have to set anything up, and it’s different every time.” When touring, he sticks to a separate routine, starting with cardio and a guided core workout. Then, he mixes it up with classic beach muscle routines one day and full-body workouts the next, always learning new exercises.

Being a musician, Hexum’s workouts have a unique rhythm, syncing his reps with the beat of his music. He’s also experimented with different diets, but no single approach worked long-term. “I went vegan for a while, did keto for 10 months, but I felt like I needed a lot of naps,” he said. “And now I’m back to more of a full spectrum diet.”

Compare shirtless stage photos or magazine profiles from 2019 to now, and you’ll notice that ditching keto resulted in a fuller physique. However, he still maintains vascularity and visible abs.

Above all, Hexum’s approach serves as a reminder that there is no one-size fits-all. For him, it’s about longevity, strength, and wellbeing.

Nick Hexum is Leaving a Legacy of Empowerment

While Hexum’s primary focus remains on music and fitness, his entrepreneurial spirit led him to explore new ventures in the industry. Together with his bandmates, wife, and others, they launched SKP — which stands for “escape” — aiming to liberate independent artists and musicians from the often unfair and exploitative traditional music label system.

“We want to leave a legacy of empowerment,” he explained. “We’re creating a platform to help younger artists navigate the industry, so they can retain their own equity and control over their work.”

Hexum envisions SKP (skp.io) as “a system where artists can keep their own equity and still get the promotion that a label would.” This vision extends beyond music, tapping into “the great democratization of culture” where creators build careers through homemade content.

On SKP’s website, they outline their mission: to create an ecosystem “that empowers and supports our network of musicians, artists and artisans, actors, managers, and technicians.” “We’re also expanding into film so that more people on the cast and crew can be involved and participate in the equity of a project,” he explained.

He contrasts this with the traditional model: “Before, it’s just been basically like one person owns it and everybody just works for a check. And then, even if they make it a huge success, they don’t get anything for it. Same with labels, like I never got any interest in the record labels that we were supporting.”

Nick Hexum’s “Yes To Life” Approach

As we wrap up the session, something from our discussion sticks with me. During the last few seconds of our interview, I asked the production crew, “So, what’s next?” Nick chimed in, “Whatever it is, yes! Yes to life.”

I’m pretty sure it was an off-the-cuff line to say he’s down for anything else we might need, but, whether he meant it to land or not, it didn’t end up being a throwaway line; the phrase stuck with me as a message to embrace opportunities and approach life with an open and positive mindset — many of the themes found woven into 311’s music.

This “Yes to Life” outlook organically connects to various parts of Hexum’s existence and is evident in 311’s diverse, genre-blending music. It’s in his approach to fitness, where he seeks new routines and adapts his diet. And it shines through in his entrepreneurial ventures with SKP, where he’s looking to reshape how creatives are valued. This attitude is about being consistent, showing up, exhausted or not, putting in the work, and staying positive when it’s the last thing you feel like doing.

After the shoot, Hexum is facing another five-hour, traffic-filled trek to Boston; a mere pitstop before 311’s next show in New Hampshire. Yet, the 311 frontman’s optimistic outlook remained unwavering.

As we said our goodbyes and I packed up with the crew, I reflected on how to bring more of that “Yes to Life” energy into my own world. This affirmative attitude has fueled a 34-year career in the tumultuous music industry and, at 54, it continues to sustain his vitality and strength, which might just be the secret ingredient we’re all looking for.