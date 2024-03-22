Rhoyle Ivy King is perhaps best known for his ground-breaking role in the CW/Netflix series All American: Homecoming, which is gearing up for its 3rd season this summer. Beyond his work on screen, Rhoyle is also dedicated gym goer, who says that working out is the most important part of his day. As an advocate for being able to express your own individuality, King has been forced to accept his own flaws as a way to smash history.

Rhoyle Ivy King made LGBTQ and CW Network history with All American: Homecoming after portraying “Nathanial Hardin,” the TV channel’s first non-binary BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) character. While he was ecstatic to represent such an important aspect of society, King says he found the role to be a huge responsibility. In the show, Hardin appears both masculine and feminine and identifies as She/Her.

“Being a man, myself, it meant that I really needed to do a lot of research, and ask a lot of questions to make sure that I portray non-binary in the most authentic way possible,” King tells M&F. “I chose the word ‘authentic’ because I had to learn early on that it won’t be flawless. I used to have this fear that If I didn’t portray her and the writers didn’t write her as perfect, or an angel, then the ‘representation police’ would get us, but this is television and she’s a human. Not allowing her to make mistakes and be a flawed human would be just as misrepresenting as the fear that I had. I’ve been forwarded so many kind emails. But, most of the kindness I’ve received has been running into supporters of the show being out and about. Although we are a teen drama, I’m always touched by the variety of people that watch the show, especially internationally.”

At just 28, King’s already built the kind of resume that would make any seasoned entertainer jealous, and has caught the attention of trailblazers like Beyoncé, who hired him to model for her Ivy Park clothing line. King is not afraid to show his feminine side, and is rightly unapologetic about doing so. “There are many reasons that I love Beyoncé, and one of them is that she prioritizes making sure that everything she creates is for all kinds of people,” he says. “No matter the risk that comes with that, she shows it’s worth it to her.”

Rhoyle Ivy King has Learned to Feel Worthy in the Gym

Another huge part of King’s identity is forged in the gym, where he has sculpted a lean and muscular physique. The actor says that he got the fitness bug while in his first semester of performing arts college in New York. “I learned that the physicality and stamina for performing on Broadway was something I would have to work for, outside of voice and dancing training,” shares King, who loved to play soccer in his youth.

So, how does King express himself in the gym? “I would say I keep it more conservative. I like to typically wear all black. I think it comes from the conservatory days. Sometimes I’ll wear all gray on days I’m feeling spicy! It hasn’t always felt like an inclusive place, especially my first few weeks. I think the most important part was continuing to show up, and to understand no one is really paying attention to you. It’s really a projection of you paying attention to others.”

A believer the phrase; “Live and Let Live,” King has no desire to ban people from filming their workouts in gyms, but he says that it can be a distraction at times. “For some, that is a main source of income,” he says. “I would say there should be a limit during peak times Monday to Friday. Especially during the before and after work crowd.” Fortunately, King is up early enough to avoid those crowds. “It’s genuinely the most important part of my day,” he explains. I’m the kind of person that will wake up before my call time to make sure I have enough workout time, even if that means waking up at 12:30am, 1am, or 2am in the morning. Truly ‘putting yourself first’ requires discipline. If you don’t think you’re worth that, then who will?”

