Ryan Rosery’s Superhero Abs for Beginners Workout

Ryan Rosery is the fast-rising star that earned fans as a regular on Mayor of Kingstown and is now gearing up for a gruesome time in Fear Street: Prom Queen, but this cool Canadian tells M&F that as a lifelong Marvel fan, he’s now seriously focused on levelling-up his fitness and hopes to play a superhero one day. Rosery often shares his gym origin stories via social media and with abs like his, a comic book style costume could prove to be a perfect fit.

Taking up the role of ‘Latrell’ in Mayor of Kingstown, Rosery got to meet a genuine hero in the show’s star, Jeremy Renner. “He’s a megastar,” praises the young actor. “Everybody knows him as ‘Hawkeye’ from the Avengers movies, and his other great work, but he doesn’t really allow the fame to get to him. It’s like ‘just another day at the office.’ That was really dope.” It’s a humbling lesson that Rosery says will stay with him as he attempts to build his own name in the entertainment industry.

Ryan Rosery First Hit the Gym After Being Called a “Skinny Kid” in School

Born in Scarborough, just outside of Toronto, Ryan Rosery has been seriously focussed on his training as of late and hopes to one day follow in Renner’s Marvel movie footsteps. The actor explains that for him, 2024 was “A year of reflection, a year of understanding more of myself, and a year of growth.” The star tells M&F that having been a self-professed “skinny kid” in school, he first began a relationship with the gym in 2014, but a more recent move to downtown Toronto has given him access to better facilities and fitness coaches. Now, a quick browse of Rosery’s Instagram account illustrates that he is a proficient lifter who loves to incorporate the finer technical details such as elevating his heels. Some studies suggest this may improve knee engagement and help to avoid lower back and ankle injuries. Still, despite his advanced approach, Rosery is most enthusiastic about encouraging those who are just starting out on their fitness journey. “I pride myself in my fitness and my body,” says the actor. “Like I said, I was one of the skinniest dudes ever, and I’m not the biggest now, but I’m just making sure that I’m learning more, and then also helping those that want to get into working out.”

For those that want to create their own zero to hero story, why not start with Rosery’s ab workout for beginners?

Ryan Rosery’s Superhero Abs for Beginners Workout

Ab Roller — 3 sets x 10-15 Reps

3 sets x 10-15 Reps Barbell Ab Rollout — 3 sets x 10-15 Reps

3 sets x 10-15 Reps Lying Ab Crunch — 3 sets x 10-15 Reps

3 sets x 10-15 Reps Russian Twists — 3 sets x 10-15 Reps

3 sets x 10-15 Reps Hanging Leg Raises — 3 sets x 10-15 Reps

3 sets x 10-15 Reps Plank — 3 x 60 Seconds (with 30 seconds rest between)

Workout Breakdown

You’ve heard that abs are developed in the kitchen, and that is mostly true, but to really pop those abdominal muscles out, you’ll need to build those abdominal muscles, or you’ll look like Mr “Puniverse” rather than Mr Universe. Rosery begins this session with the ab roller, getting as horizontal as possible before pulling back. This move is a huge core crusher, and works both the front (rectus) adominis and the side (obliques) . While the ab roller is a simple concept, mastering this move requires practice and a mind-to-muscle connection, so be patient and those superpowers will surely develop.

Next up, Rosery adds to the intensity by swapping the ab roller for a barbell to create additional resistance, especially when returning the barbell to his mid-section. The Barbell Ab Rollout is another move that recruits your stabilizing muscles, so you will gain the added benefit of blitzing your shoulders and lower back here. For this reason, it is important not to strain yourself, so be sure to adjust the number of sets and reps to your own individual circumstances and increase them only when comfortable. “When you crunch, you better squeeze it!” shouts Rosery, referring to making those abs work to the max. As you flex the muscles, squeeze them, and as you release, try to make a stretch.

We know that muscles grow when the fibers are torn, building back bigger, so continuing on a theme, Rosery works his core even further with lying ab crunches, targeting the front (rectus) abdominis in order to gain that much heralded six-pack appearance. Russian Twists will serve to hammer these muscles further, and will also bring the lats into play , which helps with overall physique shaping because when your wings expand, the waist will appear narrower.

If you want to hang with the superheroes like Rosery, then hanging leg raises work the rectus and inner (transverse) abs, serving to pull the core inwards for that bulletproof look. Ending on the plank, the abdominals are forced to assemble once again, as you hit the whole core along with the shoulders, upper, and lower body for a full-on finisher. “And that’s how you get those superhero abs,” hails Rosery, who also explains that to help keep bodyfat levels low, the star likes to get his step on and makes regular runs.

When attempting this ab workout for yourself, follow Rosery’s words and concentrate on squeezing the muscles when contracting. You should also exhale as you contract the muscles, and inhale as you relax between each move. In addition to those enviable abs, there are other important benefits to be had with this type of workout. “I definitely feel that my posture is always on point,” explains the actor, who trains to stay ready for any exciting role that could come his way. “Denzel Washington says that luck is when opportunity meets preparation,” recounts the young hopeful. No doubt, that observation will be mission critical for nailing any spandex laden scene!

Fear Street: Prom Queen steams on Netflix from Friday, May 23, 2025.