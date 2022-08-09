There are six divisions for women to compete in on the IFBB Pro League circuit. This gives competitors more options to consider based on how their physiques change as well as new challenges to face. One shining example of an athlete that has taken advantage of such an opportunity is Sheena Ohlig. She originally turned professional in Women’s Physique, but she told Femme Flex Friday hosts Lenda Murray and Whitney Jones that women’s bodybuilding was a better fit for her.

“Women’s bodybuilding, they are the trailblazer division,” said Ohlig. While she believes that the division she is in now is the best for her, she agrees that having more options is better for the athletes and fans.

“There are so many different body types for women, and I think that it validates everyone’s athletic ability.”

The former track athlete originally started in Figure, and turned pro in Physique. She had been preparing to compete in that division at the 2020 Chicago Pro.

“My coach said, ‘hey, why don’t we jump up to women’s bodybuilding, and give it a go?’” she told Jones and Murray. “Three days before the show.”

Fortunately, Ohlig was able to count on fellow pro Monique Jones to help learn the new poses. She placed 9th at that contest, but women’s bodybuilding appears to be the best fit for her today, and that is evidenced by her win at the 2021 Chicago Pro.

Ohlig is known for her contagious energy and positive outlook. That can be credited to knowing what she is able to make the most of, and not letting things outside of that bother her.

“Control what you can control. Let go of what you can’t control,” she said.

To learn more about Ohlig’s background before competing, why she took a long layoff, her aspirations for the forseeable future, and to catch all episodes of Femme Flex Friday, go to www.wingsofstrength.net or subscribe to the Wings of Strength YouTube channel. New episodes air every Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern time.