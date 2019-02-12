The 10 Best Movie Physiques of All Time

Steve Reeves in Hercules (1958)

After serving in WWII in the Philippines and Japan, Reeves became a champion bodybuilder who won the titles of Mr. America (1947), Mr. World (1948), and Mr. Universe (1948 and 1950). Nearly a decade later, after tackling numerous stage and screen roles, he would transform into a major international movie star through the role of Hercules. Reeves created a figure sculpted in the age of healthy eating and no steroids.

Modern bodybuilder Lee Hayward noted that Reeves' classical figure – notably the large chest with smaller waist – was developed through a regular full-body workout that incorporated three sets of 8 to 12 reps each of bench presses, barbell and dumbbell curls, squats, pullovers, and more. Reeves' foray into cinema served as an inspiration and precedent for the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno, and The Rock, all of whom would portray Hercules during their careers.