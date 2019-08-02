@brandon__curry/Instagram

Brandon Curry Is Doing Big Things on Instagram

The Arnold Classic champ wants to add the title of Mr. Olympia to his resume.

Brandon Curry won the USA Championship back in 2008, but it would be a while before his star would rise to elite status. In 2017, he surprised many when he placed in the Top 10 at that year’s Mr. Olympia. In 2018, he elevated himself to 5th place and was getting a lot more attention than he was used to.

2019 has been the biggest year for him so far thanks to his big win at the Arnold Classic, which was his sixth pro victory. The number he is thinking about these days is 15, because if he wins this year’s Olympia in Las Vegas, he would be the 15th man in history to call himself Mr. Olympia.

If you follow him on Instagram, then you know that he has more going on than training. He also travels for business, does guest posings, and is also a family man. He shares a lot of his life with his 350,000 plus followers and it’s easy to see why they are such big fans of him.

Check out a few highlights from his feed and watch for him this coming September when he attempts to make bodybuilding history.

His chest is one of his stronger body parts. It’s impressive in any pose, and he can move some heavy weight, too.

Here, you can see him interacting with fans and getting some sets in while he makes one of his many travel stops around the world.

Curry takes a minute post-training to remind you to get those Olympia tickets while you can. They're available at mrolympia.com.

Check out Curry’s son following in his dad’s footsteps. Young Marvelous is showing his skills early. Not bad for seven years old

Speaking of young, here’s a throwback of a younger Brandon doing some backflips on a beach. He wasn’t as big as he is now but that’s still impressive.

This is a throwback of Curry practicing poses before the Arnold Classic earlier this year. He won that title and you can see why.

Look at all the fans waiting to see Curry when he makes an appearance in Iraq. He has become a big star in the sport at home and abroad.

If you want some motivation before your next back training session, just look at this before you train. Wide and detailed are the keys to an impressive back.

Training is more fun when you have a friend. Curry and Roelly Winklaar make for an impressive duo any time they share a weight room.

Curry created a lot of early Olympia buzz when he made an appearance at the annual Pittsburgh Pro event where the Olympia contenders guest pose. Everyone there was obviously impressed with what he presented.

