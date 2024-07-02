It seems like every time someone loses a significant amount of weight these days, suspicions arise as to whether or not that person is on Ozempic or Wegovy. So, it’s refreshing to hear that the seriously talented Jesse Plemons has reduced his bodyfat levels without the help of injections.

We’ve grown to love this huggable actor, love handles and all, thanks to Plemons’ perfect performances in projects like Killers of the Flower Moon (2023), Love & Death (2023), Fargo (2015) and Breaking Bad (2012-13). Now 36 years of age, a desire to battle the bulge and feel healthier has seen him drop more than 50 pounds in the last year and a half. In fact, during the making of his new movie Kinds of Kindness, the crew put him in a baggy suit at one point, possibly to draw attention away from his more svelte frame.

“It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic,” Plemons told the LA Times. “It doesn’t matter, everyone’s going to think I took Ozempic anyways. But what it was, was getting older and — I hate even getting specific because then it turns into a whole thing, but there was a part (for the 2024 movie, Civil War) that I did, that in my mind I could not imagine him as the size that I was. Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot and [was] surprised at how quickly it was effective. So, I lost a little bit before I did that part and then felt like I was in the rhythm, I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head. I just sort of got a handle on it.”

Why Intermittent Fasting is the Right Choice for Jesse Plemons and Many Others

Intermittent fasting, like any other eating regimen, only helps you to lose weight if you’re consuming less calories than you burn. But for many people, IE is a great way to remove the temptation to graze throughout the day. Experimenting with a window of time during the day that you can eat will help build a routine that you can stay consistent with and for people like Jesse Plemons, who often have erratic schedules, IE also requires individuals to think ahead about what they will eat, and when, rather than snacking irregularly on whatever is available to them at any given time. There are a number of studies on Intermittent fasting, with one review confirming the beneficial metabolic functions of this lifestyle.

Experts do point out that maintaining too shorter window for a long period of time can be difficult, and it is also strongly advised that you make sure you are eating enough minerals and proteins in order to keep your bones healthy.

For Plemons and countless others, IE has been a gamechanger, however. “I’m not lugging 50 more pounds around,” the star told Entertainment Tonight while on the red carpet during the premiere of Kinds of Kindness. “I have much more energy. Like I’ve said, I’ve got young kids, so I’ve got to keep up with them.”