Ronnie Coleman Is Back in the Gym After a 6-Month Hiatus

Eight-time Mr. Olympia Ronnie Coleman has had his fair share of obstacles in recent years. He’s had 12 spine surgeries and struggled with some serious setbacks. At one point, he wasn’t sure if he’d ever walk again. But fortunately, things seem to be looking up for Big Ron once more.

In a recent Instagram post, he explained that he’s on a mission to get back in shape after taking six months off from the gym at his doctor’s recommendation. Unsurprisingly, his upper body still looks pretty jacked considering all he’s been through. He can't walk just yet, but he seems to have a more positive outlook already.

This is probably the longest the King has spent taking it easy post-surgery, and he’s already back to training five days a week after getting the green light to do so from his doctor, according to the post’s caption. He’s also doing two days of physical therapy each week.

“Ain’t nothing in the world that compares to doing what you love doing most in the world,” Coleman wrote. “Hope you guys are training hard too, God knows I need this like I need food, sleep, and water.”

In another recent post, he knocked out a lower-body workout, despite the fact that he can’t walk.

It’s safe to say that no one loves the gym the way Coleman does. We wish him a full recovery, and can’t wait to watch him progress in his workouts.