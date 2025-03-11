Internet trolls had tongues wagging as Selena Gomez cut a svelte physique on the red carpet at the 97th Academy Awards, leading to speculation as to whether she’d joined the growing list of celebrities who swear by Ozempic. But while the star has neither directly confirmed or denied her use of the weight loss drug (and who says she has to anyway?) there’s no doubt that the alluring actor is in stunning shape.

M&F takes a look at how Gomez may have put the “Oh!” into her Oscars appearance.

The 97th Academy Awards, held on March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles drew attention not just for the awards but for the noticeably slim figures of many of its famous attendees. The red carpet continued a growing theme at recent awards shows, illustrating a trend of leaner physiques and reigniting discussions and speculation about Ozempic, a diabetes drug widely used for its weight loss effects.

Social media and tabloid gossips are constantly buzzed with speculation about which celebrities have turned to medication to achieve their svelte looks, with many famous faces confirming their use of apparent weight loss wonders. Whoopi Goldberg has said that using a similar substance, Mounjaro helped her to lose a significant amount of weight when she’d climbed to almost 300 pounds, while Kathy Bates revealed that Ozempic helped her to lose a stubborn 20 pounds after she’d already lost 80 pounds through positive lifestyle changes.

Selena Gomez Stays in Shape Despite Lupus

In regards to Selena Gomez, back in 2017, the star revealed that she’d received a kidney transplant and bravely hit back at the trolls in 2024 regarding the personal health battles that have led to her own weight fluctuations. Gomez suffers with lupus (first diagnosed in 2013) and small intestinal bacterial growth (SIBO). When this flares up, the always stunning star has explained that she puts on weight, telling one insensitive TikTok follower; “I don’t care that I don’t look like a stick figure.” Anxiety can lead to weight gain too, as emotional eating and lack of sleep causes further stress. Life becomes a viscous circle.

Thankfully, in 2020, Gomez shared that she was getting a better handle on her condition with medication and therapy that helped her to feel more stable. “I’m on the proper medication that I need to be on, even as far as my mental health,” she told NPR.org. “I fully believe in just making sure you check in with your doctors or therapist. That’s forever. That’s something I will have to continue to work on. Yes, I don’t think I just magically feel better. I have days where it is hard for me to get out of bed, or I have major anxiety attacks. All of that still happens.”

Selena Gomez’s Favorite Method For Weight Loss

With Gomez, now 32, looking slimmer at The Oscars, there was a thirst for knowledge about how she’d lost weight, but while she has neither confirmed or denied use of weight loss medications, and that’s perfectly her right, the actor has been known to enjoy Hot Pilates which focuses on working out in a high-temperature environment. One of her previous Pilates trainers, Shannon Nadj told Vogue back in 2018, “She works her full body, the girls works out so hard. We all love her little booty, so definitely the booty is her favourite spot to emphasise.”

Of course, Gomez looks beautiful with both her booty, or her dress size, increasing or decreasing, but she also likes to work towards becoming buff through circuit training at home, as evidenced by a fun TikTok video in 2021. When it comes to looking great, building the muscles is a great way to get in shape while torching fat. In fact, a recent study showed intense exercise to be more beneficial than Ozempic.

In truth, Gomez’s recent “glow up” will likely be owed to a number of positive lifestyle choices including the mental health benefits owed to changing up her lupus medication, while remaining consistent with her fitness journey, rather than her new figure simply being the result of a single weight loss drug. Whatever her current size, this star’s commitment to staying fit with her body and mind is truly inspiring. We salute you, Selena!

