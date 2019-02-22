Why Does This Dude Have a Sword at the Gym?

Men grunting under that bench press, deadlifting to hit that next PR, and burning away on that "fancy" workout machine—none are a match for this guy and his sword.

Perhaps practicing his survival skills, this guy was captured on Twitter full-on sword fighting while on an elliptical, treadmill, and bench. He swipes and stabs that sword like a pro, which some regular gym goers might find odd, especially when there's "real" equipment around. But honestly, who would tell this guy that his "workout" is crazy when you see the way he's swinging that thing around—talk about multitasking at the gym!

Still, it does beg the question, "What is he training for?"