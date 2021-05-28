No NASCAR driver entered the 2021 season with more scrutiny than Bubba Wallace.

Wallace’s choice to speak out against racial injustice last summer in the wake of the George Floyd murder shined a bright light on the 27-year-old Alabama native. As the only black driver in NASCAR’s Cup Series, he sits squarely at the forefront of the company’s efforts to advocate for equality and inclusion in the sport — a position he doesn’t take lightly. He made further headlines when he decided he wouldn’t return to Richard Petty Motorsports and would be the first driver to join Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan’s new 23XI Racing Team.

While Wallace and 23XI Racing haven’t gotten off to the start they would’ve liked to in the team’s inaugural season of competition, Wallace is well within position to move up in the standings to make the playoffs.

Wallace explains his keys to performance for being at his best on race days, how his partnership with Chilisleep has given him the added benefit of better rest, and why there’s always room for Goldfish.