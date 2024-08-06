When it’s 3 p.m. on a Wednesday, these might sound familiar to many of you: difficulty concentrating, frequent yawning, a sense of fatigue despite a good night’s sleep, and an increase in irritability or mood swings. These are the early signs of that dreaded afternoon brain fog and mental crash. It feels like your brain wants to quit for the day, and writing an email or getting any project done takes twice as long.

It doesn’t have to be your “normal” day, or something you’ll just “get used to.” We talked to two doctors who shared some evidence-based tips on how to lift the fog and prevent it from settling in in the first place.

Causes Of Afternoon Brain Fog

While “brain fog” isn’t an official medical diagnosis, naturopathic doctor Nick Bitz says ”it is a commonly used term to describe these symptoms.” He adds that it doesn’t come out of the blue, but rather is a result of multiple contributing factors. He highlights poor diet (especially fast foods and leftovers), dehydration, non-restorative sleep, stress, erratic blood sugar levels, and excessive screen time. Plus, he says, “I’d also add ‘generalized aging’ to the list.”

Dr. Patrick Porter, brain researcher, doubles down on those initial causes. He adds that prolonged sedentary behavior as an unwanted cherry on top. He notes that “every 20 minutes of sitting is equivalent to smoking a cigarette in terms of its negative impact on health. A sedentary lifestyle can cause undue stress to the nervous system because our brain needs movement and oxygen to function at its best.”

He points out a natural occurrence that also contributes to this dip. “Our natural circadian rhythm typically includes a dip in alertness in the early afternoon, contributing to this feeling of fogginess. This is partly due to a natural drop in body temperature of about 2 degrees around 2 p.m.”

Your behaviors, however, aren’t the only ones to blame for your fried brain. The environment in which you work can either boost your cognitive performance or dampen it. Dr. Bitz refers to this as the “sick building syndrome”, which may be an extreme example, but is a recognized phenomenon that highlights the deep connection between our health and the environment.

“Subtle factors such as sitting in a non-ergonomic chair, being in a poorly ventilated room, enduring harsh fluorescent lighting, and exposure to off-gassing from furniture or carpets can all significantly contribute to brain fog and diminished cognitive performance,” he says, adding that “I was taught early on, and I still believe it today, that your surrounding environment helps set the tone for your mental state. It is possible to improve mental clarity by optimizing your physical space.”

Tips To Tackle Afternoon Brain Fog

Improvement is possible. Much like a non-efficient training program can be tweaked to push you through a plateau, certain practices, biohacks, and tools can help address that afternoon slump.

Whether you wish to be proactive and avoid crashing in the first place, or need some tools to tackle it as it creeps on, here’s what Bitz and Porter recommend.

Taking short micro-breaks during the day can go a long way and help you break through the fog. There are a variety of options as to what you can do to pause your brain going into a smoky overdrive. Movement and taking short, frequent walks, and stretching can help get the blood moving and reset the mind. “Personally, I love breathing exercises such as deep belly breathing or alternate nostril breathing,” Dr. Bitz says.

Porter underscores that breathwork and meditation techniques don’t only help “alleviate brain fog by reducing stress and increasing oxygen supply to the brain. They can activate the parasympathetic nervous system, promoting relaxation and mental clarity.”

In case you’re wondering: Is diving head first into your pantry for snacks is a good idea? No, it’s not. You’ve probably heard of the gut-brain axis, a bi-directional communication between the intestines and the central nervous system. However, there’s more.

According to Bitz, there is a newer concept—”brain-glucose axis” or the “brain-insulin-glucose axis.” This highlights the relationship between brain function and glucose metabolism. “Glucose is the primary source of energy for the brain,” he says. “So maintaining healthy glucose levels is essential for cognitive function and overall brain health,”

Refuel with Food Wisely

While it makes sense that you’d be craving carbs during one of these crashes, what you eat to refuel matters. Consuming a steady and balanced intake of macronutrients throughout the day helps to maintain a steady and balanced glucose level. This can include healthy fats, clean protein, and complex carbohydrates. “As a hard rule, I recommend abstaining from non-caloric sweeteners such as stevia, sucralose, and xylitol.” Bitz says. “Instead, opt for foods and products that provide real sugar to feed the brain.”

Here’s a fair question: Will caffeine help or make things worse? The answer is: it depends. Both doctors agree that caffeine can be helpful in moderation, if used at the right time with the right dosage. Too much coffee, however, will agitate the mind. Bitz recommends combining 100 mg of caffeine with 200mg of theanine whenever you need extra focus for cognitively demanding tasks. “It works like a charm,” he ensures.

Supplements can Help

Speaking of supplements, as a formulator, Ayurveda expert, and chief science officer at ProHealth Longevity, Bitz has a handful of go-to botanicals and compounds that can help.

He’s a “huge fan” of taking 6-12mg of astaxanthin per day. “It is helpful for relieving eye fatigue caused by screen time,” he says. He adds that strained eyes are a common contributor to brain fog.

He also recommends a dab of essential oil, applied topically on the temples, to invigorate and refresh a dull mind. “And in the long run, adaptogenic herbs such as bacopa or holy basil can help create a state of ‘sattva’ or clarity inside the mind,” he says.

If you love tools and gadgets, Dr. Porter and Dr. Bitz shared with us a handful that may help give you that final umph to crush your day.

Red light therapy, sauna sessions, ice baths, yoga, and meditation devices, like Porter’s invention, the BrainTap, may just be the break your mind needs to think clearly again. Each of those may take anywhere between 10 to 25 minutes. If you, however, can’t step away from your desk, Bitz has a few low-budget hacks that might help. These include blue light-blocking glasses, chewing gum, drinking sparkling water, and practicing alternate nostril breathing.

Next time you feel that dreaded slump creeping in, remember that a few small changes can make a big difference. From optimizing your diet and staying hydrated to incorporating strategic breaks and breathwork, these expert-recommended tips are designed to keep you sharp and alert throughout the day. Don’t underestimate the power of quality supplements, a well-balanced environment, and a touch of modern day biohacking to keep brain fog at bay.