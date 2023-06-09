28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
Stand up paddleboard (Also known as SUP), is a summer activity many look forward to. It’s a time to play out on the water and explore the outdoors – not to mention, it’s a serious full-body workout. However, you probably won’t realize you’re getting a head-to-toe workout due to the excitement and mood-boosting effect that paddling has on your mind as you paddle your way around rivers, lakes, or ponds.
Beyond the exercise element, you’re given a neat vantage point when standing on the board, making it possible to view what’s under the water or out on the horizon.
Now, for those who have never tried SUP, it might seem a bit intimidating, especially if you’re not used to water-based activities. Rest assured, with a good instructor and the proper equipment, you’ll be hooked in no time! “SUP is much easier to learn than many people think – Most people are up and moving around in less than a half hour,” says Chris Strout, owner and head instructor of Acadia SUP in Bar Harbor, ME.
With his 22 years of experience teaching and guiding paddle sports, he guides us in everything SUP; From how to stand up on the board to safety tips. Let’s paddle!
“The great part about SUP is that you don’t need a ton of equipment,” explains Strout. For the most basic set up here’s what you’ll need:
If you’re doing something more extended, Strout recommends you have a dry bag (waterproof) with some extra gear, a snack, and a way to communicate with the outside world (think: cell phone in a waterproof pouch or a VHF radio in a life jacket pocket).
Dress for the temperature of the water, not the air. “What you wear is going to be entirely dependent on the conditions and season you paddle in,” explains Strout.
For example, “For warmer water on a sunny day, it may be enough to wear your favorite swimsuit and coat up on plenty of sunscreen.” he says. “For cooler water, you may want to opt for warmer synthetic layers, a wetsuit, and a nice pair of neoprene booties for your feet.”
All-in-all, proper attire is important. If you have any questions, you can contact your local SUP headquarters and ask a qualified guide.
For beginners, Strout recommends starting on your knees. “A paddleboard can easily be paddled either sitting or kneeling and it’s the best way to get a feel for the balance of the board and get comfortable with your paddle and maneuvering the board before attempting to stand up,” he says.
Look! Your Stand up paddleboarding!
If you do fall in, Strout encourages you to try and relax. It’s water, so the good thing about that is the landing is pretty soft. “You want to fall away from your board flat into the water,” says Strout.
Here is where wearing a leash comes in handy. Since the leash is attached to your ankle, you can’t go far away from your board.