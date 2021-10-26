Ray Cooper III is one of the most exciting athletes in the world of MMA today. In Hawaii, when you are really good at something, your peers will call you a “Hammah,” and there’s no doubt that “The Bradda Boy” is just that. Fighting out of Pearl City, HI, the 28-year-old, who has a pro MMA record of 23-7-1, will defend his PFL world welterweight championship title against his old nemesis Magomed Magomedkerimov on Oct. 27, at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL.

In his first go round with the PFL back in 2018, Cooper made it all the way to the final bracket and looked strong and in prime fighting condition, but was made to tap out after a momentary mistake led to him being forced into a guillotine by Russia’s Magomedkerimov in the second round. Undeterred, Cooper returned to the PFL in 2019, and this time, in a tournament that didn’t include Magomedkerimov, the Hawaiian took home the gold and a cool $1 million after an exciting tournament final that saw him pound-down David Michaud.

Due to COVID, there was no PFL tournament in 2020, but 2021 is proving to be a thriller that is making up for lost time, as Cooper is once again set to clash with Magomedkerimov, in a rematch that he hopes will not only see him defend the title and earn another $1 million payday, but also avenge his loss from 2018.

While taking his family for a ride to visit his grandmother, the champion gave five solid reasons why he remains an MMA star crushing the competition.