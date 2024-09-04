There’s a reason that Arnold Schwarzenegger lifted seven Mr Olympia titles and that’s because he trained as smart as he did hard. And, as this rare glimpse from the shoot of Pumping Iron shows, the Australian Oak was really onto something with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s standing overhead triceps extensions, here’s why.

Footage from the 1977 bodybuilding documentary may appear grainy in today’s high-def world, but the moves behind the movie are still causing shirt sleeves to become strained all around the world. Recently, Arnold, and his Arnold Sports social media accounts have reminded us of the results attainable from tried and tested exercises such as the elevated bent over row, side-lying dumbbell raises, and Roman chair situps, but behind the scenes footage has also revealed that the Predator star has a penchant for standing overhead triceps extensions.

Experts agree that he was onto something, and one study has shown that targeting the triceps with overhead extensions is superior to performing a pushdowns, leading to more muscle growth. “Cable elbow extension training should be performed in the overhead rather than neutral arm position if one aims to maximise muscle hypertrophy of the triceps brachii or to prevent atrophy of this muscle,” confirmed the results.

How to Perform Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Standing Overhead Triceps Extensions

Just like Arnold, you’ll utilize the cable rope attachment for this move. Select a comfortable, but heavy weight, and face outward from the cable station. You will take a step forward with one leg to maintain stability and start with the rope gripped behind your head and your elbows outwards and upwards as you pull.

To perform the exercise, use your hands and arms to lower the rope so that it flows over your head as you lean forward. Your lower body should remain still while you aim to feel the stretch in your triceps. Next, raise the rope back slowly until it is back at the staring position by your head. Repeat.

Tips: Make sure to flex your core so that your back does not bend too far. This will prevent injuries and will make the move more targeted to the triceps and upper body.

Both Arnold, and sports scientists have observed that the biarticular triceps long head is lengthened more in the overhead position that the more neutral grip associated with pushdowns. Specifically; aim for 70% of your one-rep-max for 5 sets of 10 reps, for 2 sessions per week, and pump up your arm volume.

Follow Arnold Sports on Instagram.