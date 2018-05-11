PeopleImages / Getty

5 Reasons to Bring Your Workout Outside This Year

You don't need to camp out at the squat rack forever. Get outdoors and enjoy the benefits of sweating in the wild.

More runners on the sidewalk, more cyclists on the street, more pick-up games on outdoor courts—the sure signs of spring are here. And what do all these asphalt athletes have in common? They all know one thing: Nothing beats a workout under the warmth of the sun, and for good reason.

The benefits of outdoor training certainly aren’t limited to cardio workouts. All you need is a park bench. Pushups (wide and narrow grips) and bench dips work the entire upper body. Bench jump-ups and split squats (put your back foot on top of the bench) provide a killer workout for the quads, hammies, glutes and core. Tap into your inner child by hopping onto a kid’s jungle gym to punch-proof your core, or grab a set of monkey bars for a superset of pullsups and leg raises.

There are also more resources than ever to find a park for your workout style. Calisthenics parks are popping up; find one near you. May is Bike to Work Month—and biking to work is probably more feasible than you’d think. Road races abound for people of all abilities and experience, so check out the national directory of 5k-10k-half marathon runs. And for those who want more of a challenge, try an obstacle course race this year.

For so many of us, the summer season is way too short. There’s plenty of time to work out indoors during the rest of the year. So make the most of the season, get outside and get moving. It’s fun….and it’s free! Here are five more reasons training outdoors is a boost for body, mind and soul.

1. Sunlight Is Good for Your Brain…

Sunlight activates the production of a special brain chemical called serotonin.  Serotonin has been shown to boost mood, reduce anxiety and produce a sense of calm and focus in people.  In fact, exercising outdoors multiplies that serotonin surge because performing any aerobic exercise itself will trigger serotonin to be released by brain cells.  Think back to when you finished a 10K run, an uphill bike ride, or a hard game of outdoor b-ball. Yea, you were exhausted, but also relaxed, refreshed, revived.  That’s a double shot of serotonin flooding your brain with feel good hormones.

2. … and for Your Bones

Sunny skies trigger the body to produce vitamin D, also known as the “sunshine vitamin.” In turn, that vitamin D triggers an increase in the body’s store of calcium, which is essential for healthy bones and teeth. More recent research has confirmed that Vitamin D is also essential to support a healthy immune system.

3. You’ll Train More Than Your Muscles

Training outside stimulates the senses improving focus and concentration. Whether you’re running on an urban sidewalk or cycling on a country road, the constantly changing outdoor environment enhances the workout experience and reduces the monotony of training indoors. Training outdoors can improve focus because natural environments have unique, diverse, and novel scenery to capture our attention, a 1995 study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology found.

4. You’ll Work Harder (in a Good Way)

Due to the wind factor, an outdoor workout also burns more calories than the same workout when performed indoors. Wind serves as a natural resistance against the body, forcing you to work harder and, in turn, burn more calories. Treadmill runners use less energy to cover the same “distance” as runners training outdoors,  a study conducted at the University of Brighton in the UK found. These benefits aren’t limited to running either. Unsurprisingly, wind resistance demands more energy over during 25 miles of cycling outdoors than the same distance covered on an indoor bike, a 2007 report published in the Journal of Sport Sciences observed.

5. You’ll Improve Your Overall Injury Resistance

Outdoor training may even reduce your risk of injury. Indoor treadmills offer no variety of surface textures to challenge, strengthen and stabilize the core. The repetitive motion of training on a flat surface can be tough on the ankles. People flex their ankles more when they run outside, a 2010 study published in the Journal of Applied Biomechanics showed. And unlike running on a treadmill, runners encounter downhill slopes, contributing to stronger joints and muscles.

