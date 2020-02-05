The Beginner's Guide to Skiing

Nail Your First Trick

By this point, you've skied a few times and mastered the basics. Your turns are sharp, you feel comfortable on skis, and now you want to get some air or hit your first terrain park trick. Collinson says it’s not too hard at all and outlines two tricks for you to try.

50/50 Grind

In a terrain park, you’ll come across two basic implements to grind on—a rail and a box. A grind box is usually pretty wide and slick, which is why Collinson thinks it’s a good feature for beginners to grind on.

“The basics for hitting a box, or any rail really, is to keep your skis flat so you don’t catch an edge on the box,” Collinson says. The most basic box trick is called a 50/50, which is where you ski up a small ramp, slide onto the box, and, keeping your skis completely straight, glide down the length of it until you pop off. It’s pretty easy. “Then, once you get comfortable, it’s about hopping on the box and turning sideways,” Collinson says. “The box is nice because it’s wide and offers a lot of support. You can really play around and balance.”

Jump

When you’re starting out, stay away from the monster ramps you see in some terrain parks and instead look for a mogul-sized bump. Once you’ve picked your spot, getting some good air is about two things: your pop and your timing.

“Think of it as a box jump in the gym,” says Collinson. “The power should come from your quads, and you’re just using the jump and your momentum to get more height and distance.”

The ideal time to pop up is when you’re at the edge of your jump. So, ski towards your bump, with your knees bent, controlling your speed. Once the tips of your skis are at or slightly over the bump or jump, thrust your body up being sure to land in an athletic stance with your knees slightly bent.

If you feel comfortable in the air and are getting some decent height, Collinson says an easy way to give your jump some juice is to grab the side of your ski or even the tail.