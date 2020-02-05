Edge
The Beginner's Guide to Skiing
Learn the basics here before you buckle up your boots.
You may think that skiing is for bougie socialites that want to feel like they’re getting a workout in before filling their glasses with craft beer and chardonnay—but you’d be wrong (well, mostly).
Despite its high-class reputation, skiing is fun, affordable, and a serious workout. According to the Mayo Clinic, an hour of downhill skiing will burn about 300 calories. Log a full day—which is about 5-6 hours for most folks—and you’re looking at 1,500 to 1,800 calories burned. So there’s no need to turn down that brew.
If you’re a newbie, the idea of strapping yourself to two slick blades and throwing yourself down the side of a mountain can be scary because, well, it is a little scary. But it’s a new year and time for you to try new adventures, which is why we’ve assembled this comprehensive guide to all things skiing—from form tips to a breakdown of the equipment you'll to need to start.
And to ensure we’re not steering you wrong, we turned to one of the most renowned big-mountain skiers in North America, Red Bull and The North Face athlete John Collinson (@johncollinson), for his expert advice.
It’s a magical feeling to be in untouched snow. Maybe it’s that the frozen crystals haven’t been disturbed and are holding some of nature’s energy; or maybe it’s just that it’s soft, deep and really fun to shred through. PC @nick.nault