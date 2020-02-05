The Beginner's Guide to Skiing

Naykatay / Shutterstock

You may think that skiing is for bougie socialites that want to feel like they’re getting a workout in before filling their glasses with craft beer and chardonnay—but you’d be wrong (well, mostly). 

Despite its high-class reputation, skiing is fun, affordable, and a serious workout. According to the Mayo Clinic, an hour of downhill skiing will burn about 300 calories. Log a full day—which is about 5-6 hours for most folks—and you’re looking at 1,500 to 1,800 calories burned. So there’s no need to turn down that brew. 

If you’re a newbie, the idea of strapping yourself to two slick blades and throwing yourself down the side of a mountain can be scary because, well, it is a little scary. But it’s a new year and time for you to try new adventures, which is why we’ve assembled this comprehensive guide to all things skiing—from form tips to a breakdown of the equipment you'll to need to start. 

And to ensure we’re not steering you wrong, we turned to one of the most renowned big-mountain skiers in North America, Red Bull and The North Face athlete John Collinson (@johncollinson), for his expert advice. 


 

The Equipment You Need

This category isn’t too complicated. Collinson says that you absolutely need skis, bindings, and boots. “You won’t get anywhere without those three,” he quips. Beyond that, he also says that poles, ski pants, a ski coat, gloves, goggles, and a helmet should all also be considered non-negotiables. 

“I’m a big proponent of wearing a helmet,” he says. “I don’t care how good you are, you want that protection in case something happens.” 

As for nice-to-haves: Collinson suggests investing in a nice pair of thin compressions socks, which won’t get bunched up in your boot, a face mask to protect from the wind, and an extra pair (or three) of lenses for your goggles in case they get scratched or too fogged up. 

As for where to buy all of this stuff, you’re better off renting from the resort (more on that below), but Collinson suggests checking out backcountry.com if you’re in the market to buy. 

Nail Your First Run

Congrats, you’ve graduated from the bunny slope to your first legitimate trail. To help you make it down in one piece, here are a few pointers:

  1. When starting, you want to be in an athletic stance, with your shoulders over your knees and knees over your ankles to create what Collinson calls, “the wall.” 
  2. The second step is to put pressure into the front, not the back, of your boots. “Think of it as you’re pinching a dime between your shin and your ski boot.” 
  3. To turn, Collinson says to drive your weight into your right boot so your ski digs its edge into the snow and then twist your hips to the left to bring your body that way. Then quickly shift your weight to your left and swivel right. Remember, your boots are secure, so feel free to lean into them. Also, don’t let your skis come too far apart. You want your skis close together, your knees slightly bent, your upper body tall, and the turn to happen on the edge of the ski you’re pressing into. 
  4. To stop, beginners will often wedge their skis into a triangle shape, known as a pizza. This is an easy way to help newbies slow down, but Collinson says a more efficient way to stop is to keep your skis straight and learn how to swivel your front and tail across the hill (which is basically how you turn), which will allow you to slide into a stop.
Nail Your First Trick

By this point, you've skied a few times and mastered the basics. Your turns are sharp, you feel comfortable on skis, and now you want to get some air or hit your first terrain park trick. Collinson says it’s not too hard at all and outlines two tricks for you to try. 

50/50 Grind

In a terrain park, you’ll come across two basic implements to grind on—a rail and a box. A grind box is usually pretty wide and slick, which is why Collinson thinks it’s a good feature for beginners to grind on. 

“The basics for hitting a box, or any rail really, is to keep your skis flat so you don’t catch an edge on the box,” Collinson says. The most basic box trick is called a 50/50, which is where you ski up a small ramp, slide onto the box, and, keeping your skis completely straight, glide down the length of it until you pop off. It’s pretty easy. “Then, once you get comfortable, it’s about hopping on the box and turning sideways,” Collinson says. “The box is nice because it’s wide and offers a lot of support. You can really play around and balance.”

Jump

When you’re starting out, stay away from the monster ramps you see in some terrain parks and instead look for a mogul-sized bump. Once you’ve picked your spot, getting some good air is about two things: your pop and your timing. 

“Think of it as a box jump in the gym,” says Collinson. “The power should come from your quads, and you’re just using the jump and your momentum to get more height and distance.” 

The ideal time to pop up is when you’re at the edge of your jump. So, ski towards your bump, with your knees bent, controlling your speed. Once the tips of your skis are at or slightly over the bump or jump, thrust your body up being sure to land in an athletic stance with your knees slightly bent. 

If you feel comfortable in the air and are getting some decent height, Collinson says an easy way to give your jump some juice is to grab the side of your ski or even the tail. 

Total Coast to Coast Cost

For the sake of keeping things simple, we’ll outline what a single day of skiing, on both the east and west coast, will cost. Typically, resorts will offer better deals for lift tickets and equipment if you'll be skiing multiple days. 

East Coast

  • The Resort: Killington (Vermont)
  • Lift tickets: On average, and assuming you buy your lift ticket online which will save you some money, you’re looking at about $115 for a day pass on the weekend. At the window, you’ll pay $125 for adults and $96 for kids. 
  • Ski rentals: It’s usually a little more expensive, but renting from the resort you’re skiing at is the most convenient option. And if you’re skiing the entire weekend, some places will let you store your skis and poles at the base of the mountain to save you the hassle of lugging them to and from your hotel. At Killington, they rent you a bundle that includes skis, poles, bindings, boots, and a helmet for $60 per day. Kids (18 and under) get the same bundle for $44 a day.
  • Lodging: If you’re skiing for the day, then you may not need a place to stay. That said, sometimes it’s smart to get to the mountain the night before so you can get your gear and lift tickets, and then get a good night’s rest. If that’s the case, you have a few options. One is The North Star Lodge which is about $275 per night. Another more affordable option is to book an Airbnb. While the price varies, a quaint and cozy one-bedroom studio 15 minutes from the mountain would run you around $104 per night. 
  • Lunch: During a weekend trip, you’d most likely pack a lunch and make dinner at your hotel or Airbnb. That said, for a day trip, it’s easier to just grab a bite at the mountain lodge. At the base of the mountain, you can visit The Snowshed Lodge, which is a food court offering sandwiches, burgers, pizza, and drinks. There’s no menu on Killington’s site, but from this writer’s personal experience, expect to drop about $25 for a burger with fries and a pint of beer. 
  • Total: $200 / $305 with an Airbnb.

West Coast

  • The Resort: Winter Park (Colorado)
  • Lift tickets: If you get your pass beforehand online, you’re looking to spend about $170 on a Saturday.
  • Ski rentals: You can get different ski packages depending on the quality of gear you want to ski with, but the most basic Sport Package—which offers skis, boots, bindings, poles, and a helmet—will run you $47 per day. 
  • Lodging: Winter Park offers a few lodging options near and around the mountain. Some are nice than others, with the cheapest being $149 a night and the most luxurious coming in at $435. As for Airbnb, places more than 15 minutes away can be found for as low as $113 a night. Once you start to get within five minutes of the mountain, prices jump up to $300 to $375. 
  • Lunch: There are a ton of dining options at Winter Park, the cheapest (and quickest) of which is Pepperoni’s, a dive located at the base of the mountain that offers up pizza by the slice and beer on tap. A slice with any toppings will run you $3.75 and beers range from $6 to $8 depending on the brand. 
  • Total: $230 / $345 with an Airbnb.

