British Bodybuilder Claims Going Vegan Made Him See Better

Personal trainer and nutritionist Paul Kerton said he was “blind as a bat.” That is until he switched his diet and went vegan, according to an interview with the Daily Mail. The 45-year-old of Norwich, England, said that within the first six months after removing animal products from his diet, he noticed a significant change in his eyesight. The bodybuilder admitted to consuming as much animal-based protein as he could to gain mass before his partner turned him on to veganism.

"There was a time I was probably eating more animal products than anyone else you've ever met," said Kerton. "I was in such a rush to pack on muscle that in the end I was consuming 500 grams of animal protein every single day."

He said that his contact lenses halved since going vegan, but also credits his enhanced eyes to using cannabidiol (CBD) supplements. "My ophthalmologist nearly fell off his chair when I had an eye test ... and I saw how much my eyesight had improved,” said Kerton in the interview.

Kerton still wears contact lenses but sees things a lot more clearly now. "I still wear contact lenses but they're half the strength they used to be," he said. "I whole-heartedly believe it's because of veganism. I'm on a mission to show the world the amazing power of vegan whole foods, in terms of sports performance and the prevention, treatment and even reversal of chronic diseases."