With a YouTube channel that boasts more than two billion views, AreYouKiddingTV’s Joey Gizzi and Steven Lannum are using their platform to empower men’s health issues. In November, the social media stars will partner with the Prostate Cancer Foundation for ‘Movember.’ So, M&F logged on with the dynamic duo to learn more, and we soon found out that the guy’s work has them reflecting on their own health journeys.

Gizzi and Lannum first met as freshman students at Elon University in North Carolina, and bonded fast. Their love of video production would lead to a partnership that saw them begin their social media journey in 2016. These days, AreYouKiddingTV has amassed almost 4 million YouTube subscribers, and around 8 million followers over on TikTok. What separates their content from other humorous hosts is that they don’t generally try to make fools out of those who take part. Their videos often include pulling unsuspecting members of the public into a surreal challenges for money and prizes, where winning requires teamwork and ingenuity to complete complex scavenger hunt tasks or giving up important possessions.

Of course, there are surreal challenges too, like earning cash if you can keep your laughter in — despite multiple hilarious triggers, but the boys have become increasingly aware that their channels can do much more than entertain. In 2023, they offered to donate $1,000 to charity if a Major League Baseball team would let them crash the field. That mantle was picked up by The Pittsburgh Pirates. Now, they hope to bring more positivity while partnering with the Prostate Cancer Foundation to raise awareness of the disease.

“I think for a while, we’ve wanted to do something charity related,” Steven Lannum tells M&F. “A lot of our brand is about giving back and helping people out, and prostate cancer is an important issue.” Indeed, it is. The PCF describes prostate cancer as a condition where normal cells become abnormal, growing uncontrollably and forming masses known as tumors. In the United States, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, making it the second most common male cancer after skin cancer.

“We give money to random people, so why not once in a while be more specific about where we are giving, and where we are putting attention?” explained Joey Gizzi, who points out that social media videos are a great way to reach a younger demographic. Surprisingly, around ten percent of new diagnoses in the USA occur in men under 55 years of age.

With many men finding it difficult to talk about personal health matters, raising awareness while making people laugh makes perfect sense. “It’s one of those things where, even if it’s sub consciously, if we can get people more open and willing to getting themselves checked, or at least be more aware, we’ll feel like we’ve succeeded,” said Gizzi.

What Are the Early Symptoms of Prostate Cancer?

Okay, so with awareness raised, what do you need to know? The PCF states that most urinary symptoms usually occur as a result of non-cancerous causes, but symptoms can include:

The need to urinate frequently, especially at night, sometimes urgently

Difficulty starting or holding back urination

Weak or interrupted flow

Pain or burning sensations when urinating

Decreased ejaculation volume

Painful ejaculation

Blood in the urine or semen

While it is more likely that these symptoms are caused by non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland, you should get checked out by a doctor to rule it out. The earlier the treatment, the greater chance of success.

To encourage more check-ups, the boys are embarking on a month of content in honor of Movember, and they are going to throw themselves into this important time for men by growing their own mustaches to boot. Lannum reveals to M&F that they have already filmed content, including a celebrity cameo with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. “That will be posted around mid-November,” he says, sharing that the clip will be ‘mustache related.’ Maniscalco joins a line of iconic celebrity guests like Ed Sheeran () and Peyton Manning (), who have been eager to get in on the joke.

Joey Gizzi and Steven Lannum Aren’t Joking About Men’s Health

Despite the laughter on AreYouKiddingTV, both men have become more serious about their individual health journeys, however. “In the past couple of years, I’ve been trying to get more in shape, and work out more,” says Lannum. Not only is exercise thought to help prevent cancer, but studies have shown how physical activity slows tumor growth and improves survival rates. “This year I had a goal of walking 10,000 steps per day,” adds Lannum, who notes that he also tries to workout three times per week.

“We’re both approaching 30 in the next couple of months,” says Gizzi. “So, we’re trying to stay ahead of the clock.” Cancer is undoubtedly a terrible illness, but it is also a great unifier. “Cancer has definitely affected my life, with my mother having it multiple times,” shares Gizzi. “But I think in general, everybody knows somebody who has been affected in some way, shape or form by cancer. Prostate cancer can be underdiscussed, and we felt that was a subject to start with.”

To subscribe to AreYouKiddingTV on YouTube click here. or to follow on TikTok click here.

For more information on the Prostate Cancer Foundation, click here.