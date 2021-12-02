When I took bodybuilding champion Alina Popa out into the Southwestern desert for photos, her response was, “Even though I’ve never been out here before, it seems very familiar to me.  Because I’ve seen this kind of landscape in so many Hollywood movies since I was a young girl.  Especially, the westerns. I half expect Clint Eastwood to come riding over the hill at any moment.”

Of course, there are spectacular landscapes in Alina’s native Romania. Again, something you can often see in movies. And at one point she lived in Switzerland, and there are few places in the world with such spectacular mountains.  But the American desert Southwest presents some amazingly exciting desert and mountain terrain, including national parks and celebrated locations such as Big Sur, Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon.

Muscular woman Alina Popa photoshoot in the desert wearing a black bikini
Many of my models worry about retaining water and don’t want to drink on location. But I’ve had some almost faint, so I always insist they stay hydrated. Bill Dobbins

There are also some great locations within short driving distance of Los Angeles, and I took Alina to two of these to do photo sessions. Fortunately, it was not super-hot for either photo session (I’ve been out shooting when it was 113ºF). So, we were able to work for extended periods of time without serious discomfort.

Muscular Woman and professional female bodybuilder Alina Popa posing against a rocky landscape
A lean and muscular physique like that of world champion Alina Popa looks great against this rugged landscape of the desert southwest. Bill Dobbins
Female Bodybuilder for Wings of Strength Alina Popa modeling a silver metallic bikini
Despite the western hat (not native to Romania) this is definitely NOT the new school ma’am. Bill Dobbins
Female bodybuilder Alina Popa wearing a bikini lying on a tree trunk in the dessert
Pullup tree stump and relax Bill Dobbins

Like most of the female bodybuilders I’ve photographed in the desert, shooting on location presented no problem for Alina – not the heat nor hiking through rugged terrain, avoiding spiky cactus or looking out for snakes. We also had to wake up at 5 a.m. to catch the sunrise, but women bodybuilders are usually good with early rising.

Muscular Woman Alina Popa wearing a bikini top
This image looks like the cover of a fantasy book like Conan the Barbarian. Iconic. Bill Dobbins
Female bodybuilder and muscular woman posing in a bikini for a photoshoot
Alina Popa, crouched and ready to spring like a desert puma. Bill Dobbins

I’ve had models petrified of snakes, but in several decades shooting in the desert I have only seen a snake twice.  But I have had to use a pliers to pull cactus spines out of my leg. My usual procedure is to lead the way and have the model walk right behind me to keep her out of trouble.  In brushy areas, I go in first and I have a staff I use to make sure there is nothing to worry about in the area.

I’ve also climbed up slippery, rocky slopes in a way I should not have, could never do today or let one of my models do either.

I often shoot where there are sand dunes, but there were none where Alina and I went.  But there were plenty of granite boulders, sheer cliffs of red rock desolate areas that resemble moonscapes.

Alina Popa has since moved to Phoenix, AZ, where she is working with Jake Wood as Vice President of European Operations and Athletes’ Representative at Wings of Strength.  So, I’m sure she is getting her fill of all the desert terrain she could hope for.

Professional female bodybuilder Alina Popa doing an arm workout with dumbbell raise exercise while looking in the mirror at the gym
 Alina Popa Bodybuilding Contest History

  • 2000 Regional Cup – 2nd (HW)
  • 2000 IFBB National Championship – 3rd (HW)
  • 2003 IFBB National Championship – 1st (MW)
  • 2004 IFBB European Championship – 2nd (HW)
  • 2005 Mixed Pairs European Championship – 2nd
  • 2005 Women’s European Championship – 5th
  • 2006 Grand Prix Due Torri – 1st
  • 2007 NABBA Miss Universe – 1st (Miss Physique class)
  • 2008 IFBB Worlds Santa Susanna – 1st (Overall and HW)
  • 2010 IFBB Ms. International – 8th
  • 2011 IFBB Ms. International – 3rd
  • 2011 IFBB Ms. Olympia – 5th
  • 2012 IFBB Ms. International – 3rd
  • 2012 IFBB Ms. Olympia – 4th
  • 2013 IFBB Ms. Olympia – 2nd
  • 2014 IFBB Ms. Olympia – 2nd
  • 2016 WOS Rising Phoenix World Championships – 3rd
  • 2018 IFBB Muscle Vodka Tampa Pro – 1st
  • 2018 Rising Phoenix World Championships – 1st

Alina Popa Statistics

Bodyweight and bodyfat

    • 2008 – In Season: 165 lb (75 kg) Off-Season: 181 lb (82 kg)

Measurements

Biceps

    • 2008 – In Season: 16.3 in (410 mm) Off-Season: 17 in (430 mm)

Back

    • 2008 – 47 in (1,200 mm)

Thighs

    • 2008 – In Season: 24.8 in (630 mm) Off-Season: 26.8 in (680 mm)

Calves

    • 2008 – 17 in (430 mm)

Best lifts (for reps)

  • Squat- 375 pounds (170 kg) x 4-6 reps
  • Bench press- 242 pounds (110 kg) x 4-6 reps
  • Bicep curls – 65 pounds (29 kg) each arm x 3 reps
  • Deadlift – 308 pounds (140 kg) x 8 reps
