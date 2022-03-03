Named after the most famous and arguably the greatest bodybuilder of all-time, the Arnold Classic was an instant hit when it debuted in 1989. Legendary bodybuilder, actor, and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger partnered up with Jim Lorimer for what would be some of the sport’s most unforgettable moments—and physiques.

Now in its 33rd years the Arnold Classic remains bigger and better than ever. Many legendary bodybuilders such as Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler and Dexter Jackson has graced the Arnold Classic stage and earned the title of Arnold Classic Champions made the bodybuilding competition what it is today and made bodybuilding history.

But before we honor this year’s winner, we decided to celebrate the past Arnold Classic Champions of a contest, like any classic, that has stood the test of time.