Hype around the Men’s Classic Physique division of the 2024 Olympia went into overdrive this week as contender to the crown, Breon Ansley released a YouTube video that predicted victory, a result that would derail Chris Bumstead’s hopes of winning gold for a sixth consecutive year.

First won by Danny Hester in 2016, “The Black Swan” took home the Classic Physique trophy in 2017 and 2018, but since then, it’s all been about Bumstead, who has claimed the throne without fail from 2019 onwards. But now, in a short and sweet video posted on September 20, 2024, Ansley has made his intentions clear. “Everybody out there is making their predictions,” said the Californian. “So, let me tell you why I should be the only one to say that I will be the champ come October 12th, ready for this? Alright, I should be the only one saying that I’m gonna be the champ because I have done it before. I am the only one (challenger) that has done it before, guys. I already know what it feels like to be, not one, but two-time champion. So, even more of a reason why I’ll make the third championship happen. That little detail is left out, that’s an important detail. So, mentally, physically, I know what it takes to get there and I know what it feels like, right? I’ve embodied it before. Also, I am the only one who has beaten everybody that is projected ahead of me.”

Breon Ansley knows what it is like to taste Olympia success

Indeed, when Ansley won in 2017 and 2018, Bumstead was runner up. But his own positions failed to reach those previously lofty heights. In 2020 and 2021, Ansley was awarded third place. In 2022 and 2023 he came fourth. Still, many observers feel that the 44 year-old has made tremendous progress this year, and it would be a huge mistake to count him out. Not only will he have Bumstead to beat out, but other serious contenders like Wesley Visser “My prediction? 3-time champion,” laughs The Black Swan. “And, oh boy, I can’t wait! Get your popcorn ready, because I’m coming for it. Love.”

We hope he means that he’s coming for the trophy and not your popcorn!

Breon Ansley will make his presence felt in the Men’s Classic Physique division in Las Vegas this October, where hopes to end Chris Bumstead’s 5-year reign at the top.

For more info on Olympia weekend click here!