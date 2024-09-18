Wesley Vissers is headed to the 2024 Olympia having already won first place in the Arnold Classic, and Arnold Classic UK this year, and he’s tipped by many to continue his ascent at the “O”. The “Dutch Oak” understands that a key component of framing his physique in order to wow the judges are the biceps, and to that end utilizes two big moves for those all-important gains. Try them for yourself.

Concentration Curls

“So, what I like to do first on my biceps is to make them appear very peaky, and for that I’m doing concentration curls,” explains your dream gym partner. “When you go up, fully contract the bicep, and of course, focus on the stretch, control the negative.” Feeling the pump, the defined Dutchman is ready for the next exercise.

Cable Curls

Visser’s explains that the handle should be positioned at around hip height so that it allows for the bicep to be fully stretched. “This way, you fully stretch those fibers out with a pumped bicep (already gained from the concentration curls) for that win-win situation.” The pro bodybuilder demonstrates that he curls all the way up and feels the contraction as he does so. He then hits that full stretch by going all the way down on the negative for “maximal stimulation of the full muscle belly of the bicep.”

Curl variations are perhaps the most efficient exercises for hitting both heads of the biceps brachii muscle so both types of curl will help to pack on muscle in the upper arms. Visser doesn’t provide his set or rep range, but you can add this as a finisher to any workout, or make an entire session out of these two simple but effective moves. To be like Visser and make use of the pump, try combining these two curls into a superset so that you have minimum rest and keep the blood flowing. For hypertrophy, get those muscles amped for gains by doing 2-3 sets of each move in the 8-12 rep range, and be sure to lift to failure to spark growth.

The ”Dutch Oak” will battle it out in the Men’s Classic Physique division in Las Vegas, where hopes to end Chris Bumstead’s 5-year reign at the top.

For more info on Olympia weekend click here!

Follow Wesley Vissers on Instagram