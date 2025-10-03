On Episode 252 of The Menace Podcast, host Dennis James was joined by Milos Sarcev, Jose Raymond, and John Tsikouris, who is the owner of the Titan Medical Center. The guys discussed a range of issues including peptides and current bodybuilding news stories, but heading into the 2025 Olympia event, the regular panel members also laid out who they thought could win bodybuilding’s biggest show of the year, just days away in Las Vegas.

“I believe Samson is gonna win, because I believe he’s gonna be at his best,” shared James when predicting the 2025 Olympia trophy winner. “But, other than that, it’s literally a wide-open show,” he added, acknowledging the unpredictability of the final. Later in the podcast, Sarcev and Raymond picked their winners.

TMP Pick Samson Dauda or Derek Lunsford to Win Mr Olympia 2025

“I got Derek,” predicted Jose Raymond. “I think he’s so big, and so shapely,” he explained, noting how the proportions of the 2025 Arnold Classic winner’s poses, such as the front double and side chest, have vastly improved since last October, when he took third place at the ‘O’. Raymond did note that he felt Lunsford didn’t have the best abs, however.

Rounding out the predictions was Milos ‘The Mind’ Sarcev, who wanted to qualify his thoughts before picking an outright winner. “Dennis, you and I are accused of being Derek (Lunsford) haters,” he said. “I don’t hate Derek at all”, responded the host, who felt that Lunsford’s fans throw shade at he and Sarcev because they don’t pick him to win. With that out of the way, ‘The Mind’ picked a side. “For me, Samson (Duada) would win,” he revealed. “I think he’s too good, too much… of everything.”

To watch Episode 252 in full, where the panel detailed their full predictions for the top ten placings in the Mr Olympia final, including the likes of Hadi Choopan, Nick Walker, Andrew Jacked, Brandon Curry, William Bonac, Toni Burton, and more, see below: