Nick Walker is one of the most popular bodybuilders in the IFBB Pro League, and “the Mutant” has a lot of fans that feel he can eventually win the Mr. Olympia contest. Walker was third to Hadi Choopan and Derek Lunsford in 2022, and he’s coming off a second-place finish at the 2023 Arnold Classic to Samson Dauda. Walker is a threat to win any show he steps foot in, but can he win the big one and hold the Sandow Trophy?

Tim Wilkins, Chris Cormier, and Terrick El Guindy spoke about Walker on a recent episode of Prime Time Muscle, Cormier knows all too well what it’s like to finish in second at Columbus because he found himself in that spot six times. “The Real Deal” feels Walker’s work ethic could be a reason why he could eventually call himself Mr. Olympia.

“You can see the hard work he puts in. He’s back in the gym, not taking long breaks after finishing competitions like the Olympia,” he observed. El Guindy acknowledged that Walker may not have the lines that remind fans of legends like Flex Wheeler, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make the most out of what he does bring to the stage.

“The first thing you can do is become wider on top. That makes the illusion of the waist looking small. You can get your quads out, big quads, that always helps,” said the pro judge. “He’s been doing that. His

waist is smaller, but mostly he’s going to be by adding muscle. It might be very hard for anybody to have more muscle than Nick, but I still want to see a little more quads on him.” To see Walker back on the Olympia stage, go to www.mrolympia.com to reserve your tickets now. Subscribe to the Olympia TV YouTube channel as well so you can stay up to date on all the developments leading up to the big weekend in Orlando on Nov. 2-5. That is also where you can future episodes of Prime Time Muscle every week.