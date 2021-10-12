The 2021 Joe Weider Olympia Fitness and Performance Weekend is now in the history books, and everyone there will cherish the memories for many years to come. Athletes, fans, organizers, media, exhibitors, and everyone else involved with the happenings in Orlando, Florida will feel the high from the Olympia experience and use it to build upon the success they’ve already achieved.

Fans that were able to watch the Olympia on pay-per-view can say they were a part of bodybuilding history as well. As great as the pay-per-view was and as wonderful of a job that the team made in making that possible, there is something special about being in the room with the champions and watching all of the stars showcase their physiques in person live. Even though there is no better way to enjoy that experience than being there, here is an insight as to what that “Olympia experience” is like.

Anticipation and energy

Once you check into the hotel or arrive at the building, you see the signs with photos of the champions, and that is when it hits you. You’re at the Olympia! The heart rate may elevate a bit, your senses come alive, and you begin anticipating what is about to unfold. You could see your favorite athlete in person at any moment. Sports stars and celebrities from Hollywood will be there, and you could bump into them. Who will you see? Who do you want to win? The possibilities are endless once your feet actually enter the site of bodybuilding’s biggest contests.

Celebration

You walk through the World Fitness Festival, you arrive at prejudging, or you make your way to the big room for the Friday or Saturday night shows. The common theme of every part of the Olympia experience is that it also serves as a celebration of the sport and endeavors that you follow and take part in so closely. You remember why you became a fan, and that passion is refueled instantly. It’s much more than getting free samples or shirts and seeing who is going to win. You reflect back on why this is so special to you, you make it a priority to take every part of it in, and the goal becomes to enjoy every second you have to be there. You also celebrate your own accomplishments that led you to this point. You take a moment to be proud, and then you do all you can to make the moments as meaningful as possible.

Commitment to excellence

As you see the physiques cross the stage for individual routines or comparisons, you see in real time what standards these athletes hold for themselves. Every one of them are high-level performers, and they gave everything there was to give for those few moments in front of the judges and cameras. Hours, days, weeks, and even months for a few minutes under the bright lights. You then realize that everyone at the Olympia is a high-level performer in their own crafts. The photographers are the best in the business, the media covering these champions want to put the sport in the best position possible, and the technicians making the streams, lights, and stage work have to be at their best at all times.

You see them, you feel that energy, and you realize that you have a lot of work to do in your own pursuit of personal excellence. You want to be performing at higher levels yourself. There is either a conscious or subconscious decision that as soon as you get back home, you’re going to work on elevating your game as well.

Big event feeling

As you sit in the auditorium waiting for the show to begin, you can feel the excitement and anticipation build. Then the stage lights up, the spotlights shine, the music kicks on, and as soon as you hear the Mr. Olympia song, you know that what is about to happen is a big deal. You’re about to see the best physique athletes on planet Earth showcase what they hope to be their absolute best ever for you. By the end of the 2021 Olympia weekend, 11 world champions will have received their trophies, checks, and recognition as the best in the world, and you want to make sure that the champion on the stage hears your appreciation and recognition of the moment.

The summary of the Olympia experience is this: Every bodybuilding and fitness fan could and should feel all of the above for themselves. At the end of the day, there is nothing like being at the Olympia live. As great as the internet is, there is nothing like seeing everyone you follow in 3D form. The energy can’t be captured in speakers or a screen. Once you feel it for real, you’ll want to feel it again and again