5 Burning Questions About the 2019 Olympia

Leading up to the 2018 O, many fans thought that Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay was seven-time Mr. O Phil Heath’s biggest (and maybe only) real threat.

But Shawn “Flexatron” Rhoden flipped the script and brought the total package to claim the Sandow—and the $400,000 payday. “If you want to beat the best, you have to study the best shot for shot—and then you have to perfect your shot to stand next to him,” the 43-year-old champ said after the show. Now the dust has settled, and many are already looking forward to the 2019 Olympia with a new uncertainty. 

Here are some of our burning questions about the 2019 Olympia. 

Have we seen the last of Phil Heath?

Phil Heath was visibly agitated after losing to Shawn Rhoden—who wouldn’t be? —But gave props to the new champ a short time later via social media. Will Heath take time away from the stage or attempt to do what only Jay Cutler has done before: reclaim the Mr. O after losing it? If the Gift does, it’ll be Heath’s eighth Sandow, tying him for the all-time record with Ronnie Coleman and Lee Haney.

Will Shawn Rhoden be a “one and done” champ?

Everyone’s gunning for you when you’re on top. Rhoden studied his opponents and noted their strengths and weaknesses during the lead-up to this year’s O. Will he have the same fire in his belly, or should we say, six-pack? He’ll need to if he plans to capture back-to-back Sandows against a stacked open division.

Is Kai Greene plotting a return?

Greene has been noticeably absent from the O stage for the past few years. But after Rhoden’s win, he began to tease his return on Instagram. Is the Predator serious? Only time will tell…

Can Mamdouh Elssbiay rebound?

Nobody was more disappointed in Big Ramy’s six-place finish than the big man himself. One of the main problems: poor conditioning. Can he streamline his physique, or is he destined to be the biggest man onstage but not the best?

Who will be the first-ever women’s people’s champion?

AMI President and CEO David Pecker and IFBB Pro League President Jim Manion unveiled the People’s Champion this year. Next year the Women’s People’s Champion will be added into the mix to give fans even more ways to participate in the action!

