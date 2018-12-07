5 Burning Questions About the 2019 Olympia

Leading up to the 2018 O, many fans thought that Mamdouh “Big Ramy” Elssbiay was seven-time Mr. O Phil Heath’s biggest (and maybe only) real threat.

But Shawn “Flexatron” Rhoden flipped the script and brought the total package to claim the Sandow—and the $400,000 payday. “If you want to beat the best, you have to study the best shot for shot—and then you have to perfect your shot to stand next to him,” the 43-year-old champ said after the show. Now the dust has settled, and many are already looking forward to the 2019 Olympia with a new uncertainty.

Here are some of our burning questions about the 2019 Olympia.