For more content photos from the 2020 IFBB NY Pro, head to the Wings of Strength Instagram page. The winners of each division from the 2020 NY Pro are listed below:
2020 New York Peo Men’s Bodybuilding Winner! 🏆 @iainvalliere 2. Justin Rodriguez 3. @ifbbjondelarosa 4. @ifbbpro_hassan_mostafa 5. @maxx_charles 6. @patricktmoore _____________________________________ #NewYorkPro #IFBB #NPC #NPCWorldwide #IFBBProfessionalLeague #Fitness #Bodybuilding #FemaleBodybuilding #WomensPhysique #GirlsWhoLift #Biceps #Fitspo #Athlete #GirlsWithMuscles #StrongWomen #BodyPositive #FitFam #FitnessMotivation #Lifestyle #BodybuildingMotivation @ifbb_pro_league @mrolympiallc @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @aroundthenpc_jm @npcworldwideofficial @jmmanion @tgflex
2020 New York Pro Classic Physique Winner! 🏆 @logan_franklin 2. @jb.swoleosteen 3. @tonygoat_taveras 4. Kyrylo Khudaiev 5. @bengaal_tiger 6. @_russ_allen Lenda Murray and Alina Popa wrap up the women’s divisions prejudging on Saturday at New York Pro: Womens bodybuilding and Women’s physique. 🌐 https://wingsofstrength.net/video/femme-flex-friday/?videos=show __________ #NewYorkPro #IFBB #NPC #NPCWorldwide #IFBBProfessionalLeague #Fitness #Bodybuilding #FemaleBodybuilding #WomensPhysique #GirlsWhoLift #Biceps #Fitspo #Athlete #GirlsWithMuscles #StrongWomen #BodyPositive #FitFam #FitnessMotivation #Lifestyle #BodybuildingMotivation @ifbb_pro_league @mrolympiallc @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @aroundthenpc_jm @npcworldwideofficial @jmmanion @themsolympia @alinapopa1 @jake_wood_wos
2020 New York Pro Men’s Physique Winner! 🏆 @arya_saffaie 2. @rodriguechesnier 3. @enlightened_lightning 4. @ifbbpro__anthonygilkes 5. Clarence McSpadden 6. Justin Woodard Lenda Murray and Alina Popa wrap up the women’s divisions prejudging on Saturday at New York Pro: Womens bodybuilding and Women’s physique. 🌐 https://wingsofstrength.net/video/femme-flex-friday/?videos=show __________ #NewYorkPro #IFBB #NPC #NPCWorldwide #IFBBProfessionalLeague #Fitness #Bodybuilding #FemaleBodybuilding #WomensPhysique #GirlsWhoLift #Biceps #Fitspo #Athlete #GirlsWithMuscles #StrongWomen #BodyPositive #FitFam #FitnessMotivation #Lifestyle #BodybuildingMotivation @ifbb_pro_league @mrolympiallc @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @aroundthenpc_jm @npcworldwideofficial @jmmanion @themsolympia @alinapopa1 @jake_wood_wos
2020 New York Pro 212 Winner! 🏆 @ifbbpro_flexxdiesel 2. Jason Lowe 3. @erroldmoore 4. @adamyoungbodybuilding 5. @weaponx_ifbbpro 6. En Manila Rodríguez Lenda Murray and Alina Popa wrap up the women’s divisions prejudging on Saturday at New York Pro: Womens bodybuilding and Women’s physique. 🌐 https://wingsofstrength.net/video/femme-flex-friday/?videos=show __________ #NewYorkPro #IFBB #NPC #NPCWorldwide #IFBBProfessionalLeague #Fitness #Bodybuilding #FemaleBodybuilding #WomensPhysique #GirlsWhoLift #Biceps #Fitspo #Athlete #GirlsWithMuscles #StrongWomen #BodyPositive #FitFam #FitnessMotivation #Lifestyle #BodybuildingMotivation @ifbb_pro_league @mrolympiallc @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @aroundthenpc_jm @npcworldwideofficial @jmmanion @themsolympia @alinapopa1 @jake_wood_wos
2020 New York Pro Women’s Bodybuilding Winner! 🏆 @maylaash 2. @fembodbldr 3. @rippeddiva13 4. @janeen_muscle_coach 5. @ifbbproannesheehan 6. @rita.bello.71 _____________________________________ #NewYorkPro #IFBB #NPC #NPCWorldwide #IFBBProfessionalLeague #Fitness #Bodybuilding #FemaleBodybuilding #WomensPhysique #GirlsWhoLift #Biceps #Fitspo #Athlete #GirlsWithMuscles #StrongWomen #BodyPositive #FitFam #FitnessMotivation #Lifestyle #BodybuildingMotivation @ifbb_pro_league @mrolympiallc @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @aroundthenpc_jm @npcworldwideofficial @jmmanion @tgflex
2020 New York Pro Bikini Winner! 🏆 @etila 2. @ab_bikinifit 3. @reijuana_ifbbpro 4. @laurendannenmiller 5. @ironbabejl 6. @amandaaguzzi_ifbb _____________________________________ #NewYorkPro #IFBB #NPC #NPCWorldwide #IFBBProfessionalLeague #Fitness #Bodybuilding #FemaleBodybuilding #WomensPhysique #GirlsWhoLift #Biceps #Fitspo #Athlete #GirlsWithMuscles #StrongWomen #BodyPositive #FitFam #FitnessMotivation #Lifestyle #BodybuildingMotivation @ifbb_pro_league @mrolympiallc @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @aroundthenpc_jm @npcworldwideofficial @jmmanion @tgflex
2020 New York Pro Figure Winner! 🏆 @worldofzenobia 2. @b4nksy1 3. @gofigurebrittany 4. @catherinelavoie_ifbbpro 5. @sandragrajales_ifbbpro 6. @stesout41 _____________________________________ #NewYorkPro #IFBB #NPC #NPCWorldwide #IFBBProfessionalLeague #Fitness #Bodybuilding #FemaleBodybuilding #WomensPhysique #GirlsWhoLift #Biceps #Fitspo #Athlete #GirlsWithMuscles #StrongWomen #BodyPositive #FitFam #FitnessMotivation #Lifestyle #BodybuildingMotivation @ifbb_pro_league @mrolympiallc @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @aroundthenpc_jm @npcworldwideofficial @jmmanion @tgflex