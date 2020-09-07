View this post on Instagram

2020 New York Pro Classic Physique Winner! 🏆 @logan_franklin 2. @jb.swoleosteen 3. @tonygoat_taveras 4. Kyrylo Khudaiev 5. @bengaal_tiger 6. @_russ_allen Lenda Murray and Alina Popa wrap up the women’s divisions prejudging on Saturday at New York Pro: Womens bodybuilding and Women’s physique. 🌐 https://wingsofstrength.net/video/femme-flex-friday/?videos=show __________ #NewYorkPro #IFBB #NPC #NPCWorldwide #IFBBProfessionalLeague #Fitness #Bodybuilding #FemaleBodybuilding #WomensPhysique #GirlsWhoLift #Biceps #Fitspo #Athlete #GirlsWithMuscles #StrongWomen #BodyPositive #FitFam #FitnessMotivation #Lifestyle #BodybuildingMotivation @ifbb_pro_league @mrolympiallc @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @aroundthenpc_jm @npcworldwideofficial @jmmanion @themsolympia @alinapopa1 @jake_wood_wos