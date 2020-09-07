For more content photos from the 2020 IFBB NY Pro, head to the Wings of Strength Instagram page. The winners of each division from the 2020 NY Pro are listed below:

Men’s Open Bodybuilding

  1. Iain Valliere
  2. Justin Rodriguez
  3. Jon Delarosa
  4. Hassan Mostafa
  5. Maxx Charles

Classic Physique

  1. Logan Franklin
  2. Jason Brown
  3. Tony Tavarez
  4. Krylo khudaiev
  5. Amit Roy

 

2020 New York Pro Classic Physique Winner! 🏆 @logan_franklin 2. @jb.swoleosteen 3. @tonygoat_taveras 4. Kyrylo Khudaiev 5. @bengaal_tiger 6. @_russ_allen

Men’s Physique

  1. Arya Saffaie
  2. Rodrigue Chesnier
  3. Rashaud Watson
  4. Anthony Gilkes C
  5. larence McSpadden

 

2020 New York Pro Men's Physique Winner! 🏆 @arya_saffaie 2. @rodriguechesnier 3. @enlightened_lightning 4. @ifbbpro__anthonygilkes 5. Clarence McSpadden 6. Justin Woodard

Men’s 212

  1. Bo Lewis
  2. Jason Lowe
  3. Errol Moore
  4. Adam Young
  5. Derik Oslan

 

2020 New York Pro 212 Winner! 🏆 @ifbbpro_flexxdiesel 2. Jason Lowe 3. @erroldmoore 4. @adamyoungbodybuilding 5. @weaponx_ifbbpro 6. En Manila Rodríguez

Women’s Bodybuilding

    1. Mayla Ash
    2. Kim Buck
    3. Tina Williams
    4. Janeen Lankowski
    5. Anne Sheehan

 

Women’s Physique

      1. Rachel Jennifer Daniels
      2. Jeannie Feldman
      3. Trish Wood
      4. Diana Schaidt
      5. Sherry Priami

Women’s Bikini

  1. Etila Santiago Santos
  2. Ashlyn Brown
  3. Reijuana Harley
  4. Lauren Dannenmiller
  5. Julie Lopez

Women’s Figure

  1. Nicole Zenobia Graham
  2. Anna Banks
  3. Brittany Campbell
  4. Catherine Lavoie
  5. Sandra Grajales

