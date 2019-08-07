Per Bernal / M+F Magazine

Training

6 Intense Moves to Get Ripped With Minimal Equipment

Blast calories and build muscle in half the time with minimal equipment.

If you’re looking for a quick workout that will get your heart rate soaring and your muscles screaming, you’ve come to the right place. Rezist is a group fitness program developed by New York City–based trainer Gino Caccavale that’s tearing up health clubs across the country. But just because it’s in the studio doesn’t mean it’s easy.

“This is a superchallenging workout for all fitness levels because you’re working several muscle groups simultaneously,” Caccavale says. 

The classes feature 20 unique multijoint resistance movements performed for one minute each, with 20 seconds of rest between each move, for a total of 30 minutes.

Try this routine, modeled by Travis DesLaurier (@travbeachboy), which will take 20 minutes to complete two rounds. You’ll build muscle, burn calories, and still have the rest of your day.

Workout by Gino Caccavale

 

LUNGE BICEPS TO CLIFF TRICEPS

Works: Biceps, Triceps, Legs

How To:

  • Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding dumbbells in front of thighs, palms up. Lunge back with right leg, bending both knees 90 degrees; at the same time, curl weights toward shoulders
  • In one fluid motion, step right foot forward, tuck elbows to ribs, and hinge from torso, as if looking over a cliff. Then extend arms behind you in a triceps kickback
  • Straighten torso while stepping back with left leg into a rear lunge, repeating biceps curl. 
  • Continue sequence for 1 minute, alternating sides. 
SUMO HIGH PULL TO CALF RAISE

Works: Shoulders, Glutes, Thighs, Calves

How To:

  • Stand with feet wider than shoulder width, holding dumbbells in front of thighs, palms facing body. Hinge forward slightly from hips. Squat down, lowering dumbbells as you push glutes behind you '
  • Stand up, rising onto the balls of your feet while pulling dumbbells toward chest; keep elbows out to sides and weights parallel to floor
  • Lower back to start and repeat for 1 minute. 
PUSH-ROW-RAISE

Works: Shoulders, Back, Chest, Triceps, Core

How To:

  • Begin in a pushup position with a heavy dumbbell in right hand and a light dumbbell in left hand
  • Perform a pushup, then row right arm, bringing elbow close to side and weight outside right hip
  • Lower weight to floor and immediately raise left arm above shoulder, keeping elbows straight, rotating torso to left. Look up at the weight and hold for a 1 count
  • Lower back to floor and repeat.
  • Perform for 1 minute, then switch sides. 
BURPEE WITH SCAP SQUEEZE

Works: Shoulders, Chest, Triceps, Back, Core, Legs 

How To:

  • Stand with feet hip-width apart and dumbbells in front of thighs, palms facing each other.  Place dumbbells on the floor in line with shoulders and thrust legs back into pushup position.  
  • Perform a pushup, keeping elbows close to sides then immediately jump back in, bringing feet outside of dumbbells. Stand up, keeping knees slightly bent, and raise weights to shoulder height, palms facing each other 
  • Extend arms to the sides, keeping palms inward while squeezing your shoulder blades
  • Return weights to center, arms extended, then lower back toward legs and repeat.
  • Continue sequence for 1 minute. 
SQUAT JACK

Works: Shoulders, Legs

How To:

  • Stand with feet hip width and dumbbells at shoulders, palms facing each other. Squat down until elbows touch knees.
  • Explosively jump up while pressing dumbbells overhead. 
  • Immediately land in squat, bringing elbows to touch knees. Repeat for 1 minute. 
CHEST PRESS AND KICK

Works: Chest, Lower and Upper Abdominals

How To:

  • Lie faceup on floor holding dumbbells out to sides, with elbows bent 90 degrees, upper arms on floor. Keep knees soft and legs engaged, with heels on floor but calves and hamstrings slightly elevated.
  • Extend arms in a chest press while lifting torso off floor; at the same time, raise right leg, reaching dumbbells toward right foot, forming a V with your leg and torso.
  • Slowly lower back to floor and bend elbows back to starting position. Repeat, this time lifting left leg. Continue for 1 minute, alternating sides. 
SALUTATION CRUNCH

Works: Shoulders, Abs

How To:

  • Lie faceup on floor with arms and legs extended, holding dumbbells overhead, palms facing up. Lift legs and arms a few inches off floor. 
  • Circle arms to sides while rotating your palms down; at the same time, lift legs and crunch up, lifting torso off the floor.
  • Touch dumbbells behind hamstrings. Rotate palms and arms back overhead and lower legs about 6 inches from floor.
  • Continue for 1 minute; try not to let your feet or head touch the floor during the entire exercise. 
