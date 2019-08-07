6 Intense Moves to Get Ripped With Minimal Equipment

If you’re looking for a quick workout that will get your heart rate soaring and your muscles screaming, you’ve come to the right place. Rezist is a group fitness program developed by New York City–based trainer Gino Caccavale that’s tearing up health clubs across the country. But just because it’s in the studio doesn’t mean it’s easy.

“This is a superchallenging workout for all fitness levels because you’re working several muscle groups simultaneously,” Caccavale says.

The classes feature 20 unique multijoint resistance movements performed for one minute each, with 20 seconds of rest between each move, for a total of 30 minutes.

Try this routine, modeled by Travis DesLaurier (@travbeachboy), which will take 20 minutes to complete two rounds. You’ll build muscle, burn calories, and still have the rest of your day.

Workout by Gino Caccavale