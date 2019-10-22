Chris Bumstead's 5 Tips for a Perfect Vacuum Pose

Chris Bumstead is intent on making the “vacuum” cool again. The 24-year-old Canadian—who finished second at the 2017 and 2018 Olympia Men’s Classic Physique contests—recently posted a YouTube tutorial on how to practice the iconic pose, made famous by legendary three-time Mr. Olympia Frank Zane.

Here, Bumstead shares some advice for using the vacuum to achieve pinpoint control over your core onstage and off, along with four other tips for a lean and mean middle.