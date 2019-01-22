Dennis James's Mass-Gain Diet and Training Program

The Flex Mass-Gain Diet

Training is only a small part of the battle in the pursuit of more size. To get big, you need to eat big. Follow the sample daily plan below to help you add the mass you desire.

Meal 1

3 whole-grain pancakes

2 eggs

1 slice fat-free cheese

1 slice turkey bacon

1 glass orange juice

8 oz low-fat milk (2%)

Meal 2

2 scoops whey protein

1 low-fat bran muffin

Meal 3

6 oz flank steak

2 cups pasta, cooked with tomato sauce

Meal 4

½ can white tuna in water with 2 tbsp low-fat mayo

2 slices whole-wheat bread

1 apple

8 oz low-fat milk (2%)

Meal 5

7 oz chicken (1 large breast)

12 oz baked potato

1 cup peas or corn

Meal 6

1 scoop whey protein mixed with 16 oz low-fat milk (2%)

2 to 3 slices whole-grain bread with low-sugar jam

Total Macros

Calories: 3,690

Carbs: 412g

Protein: 286

Fat: 95g

The Workout

This sample program—based in part on James’ preparations for his final pro show, the 2012 Masters Olympia, where he finished third—assembles his training tips into one comprehensive weekly workout program.