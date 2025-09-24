Derek Lunsford has concluded that the best way to train with constant tension as he heads towards the 2025 Olympia final is to hook himself up with cable front raises. Here’s why, and how to try it for yourself.

Derek Lunsford is the highly decorated bodybuilder that became the 212 Olympia champion in 2021, only to switch things up and dominate Mr Olympia’s Open division in 2023, making him the first man in history to win in both categories. Last year, however, Lunsford lost out on the chance to make a back-to-back victory at the ‘O,’ coming third place in 2024. Still, with an Arnold Classic trophy, and a powerful showing during his Pittsburgh Pro win, both in 2025, this could be the year that he regains the title. To that end, Lunsford has been leaning into the cables to bolster his training even further. “Been using cables for front raises this year,” the bodybuilder confirmed to his 1.5 million Instagram followers in a recent post, demonstrating the details as he repped it out.

Why perform the cable front raise?

Primarily, the front raise builds mass in the front (anterior) deltoids of the shoulders. You will also recruit secondary muscles to complete the range of motion such as the trapezius muscle in the upper back and neck, plus the clavicular head of your pecs. While front raises can be executed in a variety of ways such as with dumbbells, barbells, or resistance bands, the cable version has a number of benefits to consider.

Benefits of the cable front raise

The first thing to note about the cable front raise is that your chosen attachment will impact the move greatly. For example, bar attachments require a bilateral style of lift, where both arms are working in unison to raise the weight. In this example, however, Lunsford chose the wrist strap attachment to control the weight unilaterally, meaning that he can make sure the muscles on each side of his body are equally big and strong.

Lunsford goes heavy here, but his chosen cable attachment means that he’s not limited by grip strength. Plus, the cable movement is on a set path, so he can better isolate the shoulders without losing his balance. “Feeling a lot more constant tension in the muscle than free weights,” explained the big man. Demonstrating the move, Lunsford took his time with both the positive and negative portions of the front cable raise. He also noted that being able to adjust the positioning of the cables is another bonus as far as getting into proper position. To grow your own boulder-like shoulders, aim for 3 sets of 9 to 12 reps, aiming towards failure at the end of each set.

Derek Lunsford will put this detailed training to the test when he attempts to regain the title of Mr Olympia between October 9 and 12, 2025 in Las Vegas. For more information click here.

To follow Derek Lunsford’s journey on Instagram, click here.