Hadi Choopan is gearing up for this seventh Mr Olympia final and is hoping to replicate the success that he had in 2022, when the Iranian powerhouse took first place. And, if his recent deadlifting exploits are anything to go by, Choopan will prove to be strong competition in a stacked field.

Hadi Choopan came a narrow second at the 2024 Mr Olympia event, losing out to “The Nigerian Lion” Samson Dauda. Still, last year wasn’t without success. Not only did the “Persian Wolf” win the Arnold Classic stateside, but he also took victory in the Arnold Classic U.K, too. While the big man is looking to win his second Sandow trophy with victory in Las Vegas, he will be taking on stiff competition in the form of Dauda, Derek Lunsford, Nick Walker, and more. So, to bring his best possible package to the stage, Choopan has continued his reputation for seriously heavy reps, and is dialling up his deadlift.

Why Does Hadi Choopan choose heavy deadlifts for Olympia prep?

The deadlift is a compound exercise that works several muscle groups. Initially, the action of driving your feet into the floor activates your lower body and you will tax the glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps while keeping your core tight. As the bar moves skyward, you’ll work the lats, shoulders, and arms to maintain the load, relying on your lower body once again as the bar descends.

Aside from great health benefits like training the hip extensors and strengthening the back, deadlifts are serious mass builders too, especially if you go heavy like Choopan, who is looking incredible just days out from the biggest bodybuilding event of the year. Deadlifts activate the nervous system and by going heavy, you’ll spark muscle growth through the process of hypotrophy.

In February, the inspirational Iranian used the deadlift machine to rack up an astonishing 400 kilograms. “It was terribly heavy and difficult because it was the last move and the eighth set, but I did it,” shared the bodybuilder.

And, with under 30 days to go until the Mr Olympia final, Choopan has regularly been back behind the bar. “Working hard,” he commented after making three reps of 260 kilograms. The feat was noticed by seven-time Olympia winner Phil Heath, who wrote “Strong!!!!” under Choopan’s Instagram video. No doubt, his competition was watching as well!

The 2025 Olympia weekend in Las Vegas takes place between October 9 and 12. For more information, click here.

To follow Hadi Choopan on Instagram, click here.