The front double biceps pose is the granddaddy of all poses. It is absolutely the mark of a bodybuilder. When anyone thinks of a bodybuilder, this is the pose they imagine.

Getting into this pose can be as dramatic as it is attention grabbing. Getting the judges attention is aways the hallmark of a good poser. As with all poses, there is always going to be a little bit of personal flair added to it its execution, but this is where one must exercise restraint. The idea behind mandatory poses is that they are done as close to the same as possible so to level the field during the pre-judging. Certainly more can be added during the finals and in a routine. Still, there are competitors who will, in the interest of either getting more attention or hiding a flaw, or both, will add a bit of a twist, a slight cant to one side, supinate or pronate their wrists, insert a bit of attitude, etc. However, remember, restraint – the idea is to present a standard pose.

How To Do The Front Double Biceps Pose

Starting at the ground and working your way up, heels should be close together and toes pointed outward. This position makes flairing your quads and flexing your calves more controllable. Pull your lats out and raise your arms over your head. At the same time, pull your elbows back opening your upper torso; tighten your fists and curl them inward, and lower your elbows until your arms are just above parallel to the ground and squeeze.

The last element here is what to do with your abs. There are generally two schools here:

One is with the sternum lifted and abs stretched. Preferably into a vacuum, or close to it. The other is the opposite – sternum crunched down with abs flexed. Which way to choose to go depends on several factors, all of which boil down to how it looks and how you like it.

Everyone’s physique is different, so you’re going to have to play with this element until you find what works for you. Either version is acceptable as a mandatory pose.

Whichever style you choose, make sure you avoid these common mistakes: