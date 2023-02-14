28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
The front double biceps pose is the granddaddy of all poses. It is absolutely the mark of a bodybuilder. When anyone thinks of a bodybuilder, this is the pose they imagine.
Getting into this pose can be as dramatic as it is attention grabbing. Getting the judges attention is aways the hallmark of a good poser. As with all poses, there is always going to be a little bit of personal flair added to it its execution, but this is where one must exercise restraint. The idea behind mandatory poses is that they are done as close to the same as possible so to level the field during the pre-judging. Certainly more can be added during the finals and in a routine. Still, there are competitors who will, in the interest of either getting more attention or hiding a flaw, or both, will add a bit of a twist, a slight cant to one side, supinate or pronate their wrists, insert a bit of attitude, etc. However, remember, restraint – the idea is to present a standard pose.
The last element here is what to do with your abs. There are generally two schools here:
Everyone’s physique is different, so you’re going to have to play with this element until you find what works for you. Either version is acceptable as a mandatory pose.
Whichever style you choose, make sure you avoid these common mistakes: