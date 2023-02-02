28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
While the front double is indeed the mark of a bodybuilder, it’s still pretty much an arm pose. The rear double is much more than merely the front double from the back. The back double biceps shot is actually a back shot. Coupled with the rear lat spread, these two poses essentially highlight half the body, from head to toe. Since bodybuilding contests are won and lost from the back, you could conceivably believe that hitting this shot right is going to account for 50% of whether or not you win the show. So, make sure you have this pose down before you ever even dream of stepping on a stage. For that matter, you have to have them all down before you ever enter a bodybuilding competition.
As with every other mandatory pose, remember, the idea here is standardization for the purpose of judging. While you should always strive to make each pose your own, don’t over do it. Hiding your weak points is acceptable and a little flair is ok, too much is not. Pay attention to the athletes who win and use them as guide for how far you can take it. And, of course, common sense goes a long way. Save the theatrics for your routine.
Finding a top pro or pros you’d like to emulate here doesn’t always have to be the same guy for all poses. If you like the way Ronnie Coleman poses his arms, copy his posing style. Doesn’t mean you have to copy his lat spread when you favor Joel Stubbs’.
For stellar rear doubles, look to, Kai Green, Ronnie Coleman, Samir.